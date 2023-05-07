FairBreak for Victoria Pearls pair

Women’s cricket in Uganda is enjoying happy times. The senior national team returned to Kampala from Windhoek with the title from the Capricorn Quadrangular Twenty20 Series after a three-run win over hosts Namibia in Wednesday’s final.

The story is only getting better. The Victoria Pearls’ camp received warm news for their pair of opening batter Proscovia Alako and opening bowler Irene Alumo for the third edition of the FairBreak Invitational T20 set to be held in Houston, Texas in USA.

This women’s elite T20 franchise championship was sanctioned by the ICC, and it is privately run in collaboration with USA Cricket by FairBreak Global, a company that aims to promote gender equality.

The first edition was played in Dubai, UAE last year and the second came this April in Hong Kong. Alako of Aziz Damani club and Alumo will travel to the USA for the tournament in the period of September 15-30. They are yet to be assigned franchises.

“I don’t know how I really got it,” a thrilled Alumo remarked, “It was out of hard work. My trip to Namibia exposed me to the coaches and other people,” she said.

“I am very happy,” Alako stated. “It will help me see top players that inspire me and I hope to learn something from them,” she added.

Whereas Alako felt she would have done better than 135 runs in seven innings, Alumo was happy to pick 10 wickets for 109 runs in seven matches for Uganda in Windhoek.

The stage in Houston presents a bigger opportunity and platform for growth. “To some extent, it will change my life. I hope it really exposes me more than the Namibia Tour,” stated Alumo, who is nicknamed ‘Pace Mama’.

“I want to play in the women's IPL (India Premier League), that one is the biggest,” the Soroti City Queens player added.

The women’s IPL, the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia and The Hundred in Wales and England are the biggest T20 franchise shows in the world.

The idea to create the FairBreak Invitational T20 was to offer a chance to top most players from Full ICC Members like Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka and the emerging players majorly from ICC Associate Nations such as Uganda.

Meanwhile, Cricket Cranes opening bowler Cosmas Kyewuta too is in South Africa to attend an ICC Africa High Performance Camp organised by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The pace bowler Kyewuta will spend two months at CSA’s Centre of Excellence in company of selected players from other Associates like Tanzania, Nigeria, Botswana, and Ghana in Pretoria.

“It’s like an academy,” said Kyewuta, “I hope to add on my skills and I want to learn the game a little more. In Uganda, I have learnt cricket from the streets but in South Africa, I hope to get the brains better,” he added.

Ahead of his real fair break, the lanky youngster with yellow hair Kyewuta received blessings from his coach Laurence Mahatlane and new national team manager Charles Waiswa.

“It is the beginning of more opportunities for the other players, your performance and discipline will be a reflection of who we are,” stated former left-hand opening bowler Waiswa.

The camp will have provincial players and previous graduates of the CSA U19 side like hot blade Dewald Brevis, Andile Simelane, Valentine Kitime, Matthew Boast, Caleb Seleka, Liam Alder and Michael Copeland.

ICC AFRICA HIGH PERFORMANCE CAMP

SELECTED UGANDAN - IN PRETORIA

Men’s Camp (May 1 - July 31): Cosmas Kyewuta

2023 FAIRBREAK INVITATIONAL T20 USA

Dates: Sept 15-30

Administrator: FairBreak Global & USA Cricket

Stance: Twenty20

Format(s): Round-robin and knockouts

Participants: 6

FAIRBREAK INVITATIONAL T20

PREVIOUS EDITIONS

2022 DUBAI

Final: Tornadoes 152/2 Falcons 151/4

(Tornadoes won by 8 wickets)

Leading run-scorer: Chamari Athapaththu (Falcons) 313 runs

Leading wicket-taker: Sophie Ecclestone (Spirit) 17 wickets

2023 HONG KONG

Warriors 230/4 Falcons 137/8

(Warriors won by 93 runs)

Leading run-scorer: Chamari Athapaththu (Falcons) 281 runs