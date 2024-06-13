Fans live dream, demand for more

They dug deep into their coffers, traveled a million miles, sang themselves hoarse, and partied late into the night.

Ugandan fans have redefined passion with their immaculate exhibition of support here in the Caribbean.

But who pays such a bounty to follow a team that is neither a cricketing powerhouse nor a pre-event favorite? It’s always the love of the battle between willow and leather – the ultimate gentleman’s game.

Journey worth every moment

“The trip was very long, close to 35 hours, but worth every moment, especially having the opportunity to travel across four continents.

Hearing our anthem play during the match against Afghanistan was euphoric; I must have shed a tear. When Masaba broke Afghanistan’s opening partnership, we celebrated like we’d won the game. Beating PNG was the best feeling ever; many of us came without much expectation, but we kept believing,” recounts Juuko Ackram, who also followed the team during the qualification journey in Namibia last year.

Another cricket-mad fan Richard Kabuleta echoes his sentiment; “Beating PNG showed our potential. The West Indies experience has been impressive, with lovely people and beautiful beaches.”

Immense joy & historic moments

Guy Kimbowa Lutaaya, a revered cricket legend, shares: “Masaba’s wicket brought immense joy and jubilation for all of us supporters – it was a feel-good moment for Uganda Cricket. Beating PNG was a moment I prayed for; it was historic. The hospitality in Guyana, too, was welcoming.”

“The trip was long, but the anticipation made it easier. Hearing our anthem filled me with pride. Afghanistan were over 100 without loss, and we feared a massive score, but Masaba’s breakthrough was exciting. Beating PNG was pure joy; the players coming to the fans was special. The West Indies people are friendly and love their cricket,” chips in William Kagugube, leader of the traveling fans.

Coping with challenges

Juuko reflects; “Besides watching cricket, we are on holiday. A break away from office work and we have dedicated time to visit all the most interesting places on the island. The time zones were challenging initially, but we adjusted. We now know the best times to call home and talk to our families and loved ones.”

“The tournament has been filled with many firsts. We have created memories that I will tell my grandchildren, that I traveled to the Caribbean to watch Uganda play in its first World Cup,” exclaims Bob Ndimwibo, a fervent fan.

Pure passion

The love for the game fuels these fans. Kabuleta states; “The effort that the cricket fraternity in Uganda has put into getting the country to the top stage fuels us. The confidence that these boys can shock the biggest teams keeps us going. We are very proud of what the team has achieved.”

Ugandan fans dance the night away at the Providence Stadium's Party Stand in Guyana.

Lutaaya emphasizes the need for better facilities; “Having seen the facilities at Providence Cricket Stadium, we need to invest in a standard cricket ground with multiple practice nets and floodlights. Playing under lights should be a regular experience. We need to have a plan to get the team to step up a level.”

Kagugube, too, has a dream. “My wish is for some of our boys to play in the Caribbean Premier League or some T20 leagues around the world. The hitting power of these other nations is amazing. Our guys could learn with more exposure,” says the banker.

The Ugandan fans’ journey to the T20 World Cup is truly a testament to their unyielding support and love for the game. Their experience and insights provide valuable lessons that can propel Ugandan cricket to new heights.

Five Fans Lessons for UCA

Exposure: Ugandan batsmen struggled against high-quality pace bowling. Increasing exposure to such competition is crucial.

Facilities: Investing in standard cricket grounds with multiple practice nets and floodlights is essential. Playing under lights should be a regular experience.

Management: Proper organisation and sufficient managerial support are needed for logistics, publicity etc.

Experience: Future tours and matches against teams of similar or higher levels, such as Papua New Guinea, Oman, and Scotland, should be prioritised.