Fitting finale for India WC swansong

South Africa had played almost the perfect game and needed just 30 off 30 balls. And yet, they were left with the ghosts that have haunted their cricket teams for at least 30 years. In a match that will be remembered for its sheer drama and the extraordinary turnaround, India pulled off a miraculous seven-run victory to clinch the ICC T20 World Cup, providing a fitting farewell for the retiring dynamic leadership duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

With five overs to go, South Africa were rampant. Heinrich Klaasen, one of the great hitters in the game, was threatening to erase decades of painful big-match history for his team with a hail of sixes. He and David Miller had clubbed 38 runs off the two previous overs, and with six wickets in hand, South Africa needed only a run-a-ball off the last 30 balls.

Captain Sharma turned to Jasprit Bumrah, the best bowler in the world, when he would have otherwise saved him for later overs. Bumrah didn't quite break the partnership, but he did break Klaasen and Miller's stride, allowing only four runs off his over.

Final nail

The most telling blow came at the start of the 17th over. After a brief interruption due to Rishabh Pant's knee complaint, Hardik Pandya bowled a wide line outside off, taking the edge of Klaasen, with Pant gleefully accepting the catch. Miller, still at the crease, couldn't find a boundary in the rest of that over.

Bumrah returned for the 18th over, delivering a series of ripsnorters, including a wicked in-seamer that shattered Marco Jansen's defenses. With Keshav Maharaj now in the middle and South Africa needing 20 off 12 balls, the game was on a knife-edge. Arshdeep Singh delivered a nerveless 19th over, conceding only four runs.

India celebrate after lifting the World Cup.

The dream-killing blow came in the final over bowled by Pandya. Miller tried to lift the first ball over the off-side boundary but was brilliantly caught by Suryakumar Yadav, who performed a stunning juggling act on the rope. South Africa's lower order couldn't muster the remaining runs – stopping at 169, and India completed a seven-run win, sparking wild celebrations among the players and the crowd.

Main architects

On a flat track at Kensington Oval in Barbados, Bumrah's two unplayable deliveries brought him two crucial wickets. His 16th and 18th overs were instrumental, too as justified by his 2 for 18 figures as was Arshdeep’s 2 for 20 and powerplay overs. Kohli’s innings of 76 off 59 – his only half ton of the tournament - provided stability, allowing Axar Patel and Shivam Dube to play their aggressive strokes and help India post 176 for 7. This team effort outshined Klaasen’ six-filled charge whose five sixes helped him race to 50 off just 23 balls.

Perfect farewell

It would be rude for anyone to label South Africa as chokers after this near miss. And with a team of winners from the U-19 World Cup, it will be a matter of time before they ascend to the podium. India’s victory was a reward for the cricket-mad nation that had nothing to show for all their talent and hype in 13 years, and perfect send-off for Sharma and Kohli, who led their teammates in lifting inspirational coach Dravid. The match will go down in history as having served a World Cup final for the ages.