Four in a row for Damani

Cricket Cranes vice-captain Deus Muhumuza didn’t deserve to be in the losing dugout but probably there was nothing he could have done on the day to prevent his side Ceylon Lions from suffering defeat in the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) National Men’s Twenty20 League final at Kyambogo Oval on December 5.

Muhumuza put up a Man of Match performance with an incisive spell of 3 wickets for 22 runs and an unbeaten half century of 75 runs off just 51 balls including six boundaries and four meaty sixes but it was not enough as Ceylon Lions fell short of Aziz Damani’s target of 164 runs by 19 runs to gift the latter a fourth consecutive title.

And as Aziz Damani huddled and celebrated, their CEO Siva Koti, instead, sprinted to the middle of the ground and hugged Muhumuza for a gallant individual effort.

“Unfortunately Muhumuza could not help his side win but he is the true champion of the day,” said the passionate Koti.

“I am happy for my team but it is Muhumuza who deserves praise because he put us under a lot of pressure. I will give him a present because I want him to continue doing well for even our national team.”

Muhumuza, whose new team was playing in the final for the first time, rued a missed chance but promised that Ceylon Lions will put up a better show next time.

“Unfortunately there is no such thing as a good loss in the finals. I feel sad that we lost. But I am also happy that as a club we have improved a lot. We have showed all other clubs that Damani is beatable,” said the man nicknamed Baby.

Muhumuza’s spell had Damani on the ropes at 85 runs for 6 wickets inside 11 overs in the first innings and then his hot blade had them on the backfoot as Ceylon Lions needed a ‘gettable’ 10 runs per over to win in the last eight overs before he ran out of capable partners.