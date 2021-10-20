Four not out for Cricket Cranes

Record . Nakrani is the official owner of the second-best bowling figures in the world for his spell against Lesotho with only India’s Deepak Chahar faring better.

Despite raking up four consecutive victories, Uganda know that they’re far from being a finished product.

For now, though, that will matter little to the Cricket Cranes as they currently have their eyes glued to the top prize – the single ticket from Group A to the Africa Finals scheduled for November 15-21 in Kigali, after picking up two contrasting victories on Day 4 of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier in Kigali yesterday.

The bowling pair of left-arm seamer Dinesh Nakrani and Twenty20 International debutante Richard Agamire (1/1 in 2 overs) was at the forefront of destroying the batting arsenal of Lesotho where they shared seven wickets with Nakrani returning a historic haul of 6 wickets for 7 runs in 4 overs.

Nakrani is now the official owner of the second-best bowling figures in the world for his four-over spell against Lesotho with only India’s Deepak Chahar faring slightly better because his similar haul of six wickets against Bangladesh in 2019 was scripted in 3.2 overs.

“The wicket had some juice in it,” confessed the 30-year-old soon after receiving his Man of Match Award at the IPRC Oval. “But it wouldn’t have been possible if my captain Deus Muhumuza hadn’t given me the chance to complete my spell. Normally he bowls me two overs upfront and two at the death but today he allowed me to have a non-stop go. I am grateful to him,” said the amiable all-rounder.

Coincidentally captain Muhumuza was Uganda’s first bowler to snare a fiver with his incisive spell of 5 for 13 in 3.4 overs against Qatar in Doha in February 15, 2020.

In the afternoon match against the Kingdom of Eswatini, Uganda’s mettle was fully tested but the Cricket Cranes still managed to cross the line in 12.1 overs wickets for a hard-earned 6-wicket win.

Nakrani and veteran off spinner Frank Nsubuga, 3 for 9 in 4 overs, shared six wickets as the opposition was restricted to 72 runs all out in 14.5 overs but that wasn’t before Shehzad Patel (25 runs) and Melusi Magagula (13) made Uganda toil in the rain-affected match.

41-year-old Nsubuga deservedly took the Man of Match Award. Today is a rest day for Uganda.



ICC mens t20 qualifier

Yesterdays results

Lesotho 26/10 Uganda 27/0

Uganda won by 10 wickets

Eswatini 72/10 Uganda 76/4

Uganda won by 6 wickets

OTHER RESULTS

Malawi 95/8 Ghana 96/3

Ghana won by 7 wickets

Rwanda 180/3 Seychelles 50/7

Rwanda won by 120 runs

TODAY’S FIXTURES

10.15am: Eswatini vs. Ghana

2.45pm: Rwanda vs. Lesotho

Gahanga International Stadium

10.15am: Malawi vs. Seychelles

2.45pm: Eswatini vs. Seychelles