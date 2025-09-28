From banger to blunder: Uganda’s World Cup dream ends in Harare

At 80 for 2 in 11 overs with 49 runs needed from 66 balls, the Deejay at Takashinga Cricket Club dropped the hottest Ugandan club banger of the season – “See You Tonight” by Cindy Sanyu and rising star Omega 256 – and it felt like party time for the Cricket Cranes.

Yet, what followed was no celebration but a cricketing implosion of the worst kind as Uganda lost seven wickets for 15 runs, crashing to a nine-run defeat against Tanzania that ended their hopes of reaching their second straight ICC T20 World Cup – the 2026 edition in India & Sri Lanka.

Uganda’s World Cup dream came crashing down in Harare on Sunday in a match that slipped from their grip in shocking fashion.

Huffing & puffing

Having restricted Tanzania to 128/6 after disciplined spells from Alpesh Ramjani (2/15) and Dinesh Nakrani (1/16), Uganda were favourites when opener Raghav Dhawan (39 off 37) anchored a solid chase alongside Gaurav Tomar (18) to push the scoreboard to 80/2 by the halfway mark.

But then came a collapse of biblical proportions. From 104/3 in the 16th over, Uganda’s middle and lower order simply disintegrated, undone by the fiery spell of 19-year-old pacer Khalidy Juma, who ripped through the batting with figures of 4/13.

The scoreboard read 119/9 at the end of 20 overs, handing Tanzania a nine-run win and Uganda a painful exit.

Honest analysis

Coach Abhay Sharma admitted his charges lacked execution. “We started off well but unfortunately didn’t capitalize. Shot selection was really poor. Instead of keeping the ball on the ground and rotating strike, we went for the big hits and gave it away. Credit to Tanzania – they bowled really well after the 10th over,” Sharma said.

Skipper Riazat Ali Shah was even more blunt in his assessment: “If you don’t respect the game, then this happens. We played so many dot balls, didn’t rotate strike, and in the end, we didn’t deserve to win. To be honest, playing like this, we don’t deserve to be at the World Cup,” he admitted.

Fans and elders reaction

The fans echoed the same frustration. Celebrated journalist and passionate ricket critic Phillip Kirya alias Modern Sogi took to X, posting: “That was embarrassing, shaming and disastrous… unacceptable. There must be repercussions.”

The bus ride back to the hotel after the game summed up the mood – a drive to funeral-like silence, broken only by muted whispers among the technical team members, as if mourning the passing of Uganda’s World Cup dream.

Cricket Uganda (CU) chairman Jackson Kavuma called for calm: “One difficult tournament does not erase the progress made. This setback must not define our team. We must learn, review, and move forward stronger,” he said in an official statement.

ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier

Sunday Result – Match No.2

Tanzania 128/6 Uganda 119/9

Tanzania won by 9 runs

Next Fixture – Sept 30

Uganda vs Botswana – Takashinga CC , 10:30am

Talking Point

BIG LOSS