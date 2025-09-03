From UCA to Cricket Uganda: New kit, new identity

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has entered its blanket marketing phase in style, unveiling a bold new national jersey as part of its transformation into Cricket Uganda.

The Victoria Pearls were the first to wear the new kit when they opened their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier (Finals) campaign against Tanzania in Windhoek, Namibia. By press time, the two teams were still exchanging pleasantries.

Big Dance dreams

The Cricket Cranes will also wear the same jersey later this year as they push for another World Cup berth in Zimbabwe at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Finals where the top two nations will go the ‘Big Dance’.

The jersey, launched with a symbolic photoshoot on the shores of Lake Victoria in Luzira, carries rich cultural and natural motifs. Lake Victoria – Africa’s largest freshwater lake – was chosen as the setting to emphasize Uganda’s deep ties to its heritage and environment.

Designed by Elijah Mangeni Wanyama, the stripe incorporates national colours on the sleeves and a yellow base laced with lemon undertones.

Rich heritage

The jersey tells Uganda’s story through subtle drawings of mountains, silverback gorillas, elephants, buffaloes, kobs, white rhinos, long-horned cattle, and the Jinja Nile Bridge.

A soaring crested crane on the chest completes the design. “This jersey is intended to showcase some of the things that make us who we are – the Pearl of Africa,” explained designer Wanyama.

For UCA Hon. Secretary Denis Musali, the jersey marks a new competitive spirit: “The inspiration for us was entering a new World Cup cycle for both the Cranes and Pearls. We wanted a design that symbolizes our pride and character. Hopefully when our players step out, they can feel Ugandan-ness flowing through them.”

With LycaMobile branding prominently displayed, the jersey also signals UCA’s continued relationship with its principal financiers. As the Pearls step onto the oval in Windhoek, the new stripe will stand out as a proud symbol of Uganda’s sporting journey.

THE CHRONOLOGY

Event: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier (Finals)

Team Debut: Victoria Pearls vs Tanzania, Windhoek

Designer: Elijah Mangeni Wanyama

Sponsors: LycaMobile (sleeves & trousers)

Photoshoot: Shores of Lake Victoria, Luzira

Symbolism: Wildlife, heritage, national colours, Jinja Nile Bridge, Crested Crane