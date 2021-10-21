Ghana stand in Cricket Cranes way

By Innocent Ndawula More by this Author

Cricket Cranes coach Laurence Mahatlane minced no words in the aftermath of Uganda’s ‘laboured’ victory’ against the Kingdom of Eswatini on Tuesday afternoon at the Integrated Polytechnic Centre (IPRC) Oval in Kicukiro District, Kigali.

The 45-year-old gaffer is now demanding a quick response from his brigade in the virtual final – versus Ghana - of this International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier at Gahanga Stadium today.

Tales of laxity

Against Eswatini, Uganda were guilty of allowing laxity creep into their dugout. With opposition down at 22 runs for 7 wickets in 7.3 overs, Cricket Cranes bowlers become too greedy for personal glory as they bowled indifferent lines that allowed the last three Eswatini wickets make 50 runs – thanks in no small part to the 18 runs in extras.

To rub more salt onto the wound, Uganda’s batsmen, for once, didn’t heed the call to do a decent job of wrapping up the game in clinical fashion. Saud Islam was bowled for naught; Simon Ssesazi played a shot uncharacteristic of him as he fell of seven, skipper Deus Muhumuza was dismissed for 11 and Riazat Ali Shah was trapped LBW for 1 before Dinesh Nakrani (22* off 24) and Kenneth Waiswa (17* off 32) restored parity and helped Uganda over the line in 14.5 overs.

“This is the worst game in terms of players applying themselves since I took up this job. You have to respect the game. If you don’t, Mother Cricket always sorts out. Looking at the way we played, we didn’t deserve to win,” Mahatlane hit out at his squad.

Seeking response

And the former South Africa U-19 coach wants Uganda to show their true class against ‘big talking’ Ghana whose skipper Obed Harvey must first pass an 11th hour fitness test after he got injured in his team’s seven-wicket win over Eswatini yesterday at IPRC Oval in Kicukiro.

“If we want to be professionals like we always aspire, then we have to hit our KPIs again. Mother cricket always teaches lessons. Let’s learn from our below par show against Eswatini and improve our attitudes. Let’s play to our standards,” rallied Mahatlane.

Ghana, who will be playing their last match of the tournament against Cricket Cranes today, are atop of the log with 10 points after five matches but second-placed Uganda have a better Net Run Rate (4.727) and have played a game less.

“We are here to play two games. First the hosts Rwanda and then Uganda. We want to qualify for the Africa Finals. We are not here to participate but compete and progress to the next level,” Ghana skipper Harvey told the local media recently.

This is the first event in the four-step qualifying process with the Africa Finals and Global Qualifier up next before the iconic 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. But first Uganda must win this sub-regional Group A event to dream of Down Under.

GROUP A – TABLE STANDINGS

M W L T N/R PTS NRR

1. Ghana 5 5 0 0 0 10 3.703

2. Uganda 4 4 0 0 0 8 4.727

3. Rwanda 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.653

4. Malawi 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.293

5. Eswatini 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.565

6. Seychelles 3 1 2 0 0 2 -2.860

7. Lesotho 4 0 4 0 0 0 -4.617