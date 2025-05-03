Gulu debut hosts landmark Girls Cricket Week
Northern Stage. For the first time in its 21-year history, the Girls Schools Cricket Week will be hosted in Gulu City—marking another big stride in the decentralization of the game. With 16 schools from six regions converging at the Northern Cricket Hub, the weeklong event from May 3–10 promises spirited competition, local fanfare, and a national showcase of Uganda’s rising female cricketers. Defending champions Light SS return with a target on their backs, especially from record holders Jinja SS and Olila High, who are eager to reclaim glory.
The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA)’s flagship post-primary girls schools’ tournament, the Sky View Girls Schools Cricket Week, enters its 21st edition with a fresh twist: Gulu City takes on hosting duties for the very first time.
Previously dominated by Kampala and recently hosted in Soroti for the last three successive years (2022 and 2024), the 2025 edition shifts northwards in a strategic move to deepen the roots of cricket development across Uganda.
The tournament, scheduled from May 3-10, will bring together 16 secondary schools from six regions at the Northern Cricket Hub, with Gulu High School returning to the tournament as the proud host school after a one-year absence.
“This is another opportunity to witness the cream of our future women cricketers in action,” said Davis Turinawe, UCA’s Development Manager.
“The increasing number of participating schools each year is a testament to the sport's growing footprint. We are grateful to Gulu High School and the Northern Cricket Hub for embracing the opportunity to host.”
Defending champions Light SS from Soroti return as marked targets after their shock victory over three-time winners Olila High School in last year’s final. But with Jinja SS (eight-time champions), Gayaza High (four titles), and dark horses like Sacred Hearts Secondary School and Ndejje SSS in the mix, the path to the trophy is anything but clear-cut.
Sacred Hearts, semifinalists in their tournament debut last year, now enjoy home crowd advantage and have grown in confidence. Debutants like Mt St Henry’s Mukono High School add intrigue, while Nyakasura School returns after a two-year absence, adding Western flair.
Beyond the competition, the tournament offers broader value to host communities.
“Hosting the Girls Schools Cricket Week in Gulu is a big moment for us - not just in terms of visibility, but for community engagement and skill-building,” noted Grace Mutyagaba, UCA’s Northern Region Development Officer. “Our volunteers, coaches, and young players now get first-hand exposure to elite school cricket. The experience will leave a lasting impact on our region’s cricketing future.”
TALKING POINT
Participation Boom. From humble beginnings in Kampala to a truly national footprint, the Girls Schools Cricket Week continues to grow in stature and scale. This year’s edition features a record number of 16 teams, including debutants like Mt St Henry’s and returning stalwarts such as Nyakasura, reflecting a surging interest in girls’ cricket and the Uganda Cricket Association’s deliberate push to grow the game beyond traditional strongholds.
PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS (BY REGION)
Eastern Region: Light SS (defending champions), Olila High School (3-time winners)
Northern Region: Masindi SS, Sacred Hearts SS, Gulu High School
Nile Region (Jinja): St James SS, Good Heart SS, Iganga SS, Jinja SS (8-time champions)
Central Region: Ndejje SSS, Mt St Henry’s Mukono High School (debutants), St John’s SS Mukono, Gayaza High School (4-time champions)
Western Region: Mt Rwenzori SS, Nyakasura School (returning)
South Western Region: Masaka SS
CAST OF WINNERS
2001: Gayaza High School
2002: Gayaza High School
2003: City High School
2004: City High School
2005: Gayaza High School
2006: City High School
2007: Not Held
2008: Jinja Secondary School
2009: Not Held
2010: Jinja Secondary School
2011: Gayaza High School
2012: Jinja Secondary School
2013: Jinja Secondary School
2014: Jinja Secondary School
2015: Kololo Secondary School
2016: Jinja Secondary School
2017: Jinja Secondary School
2018: Jinja Secondary School
2019: Olila High School
2020: Not Held (Covid-19)
2021: Not Held (Covid-19)
2022: Olila High School
2023: Olila High School
2024: Light Secondary School