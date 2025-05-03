Gulu debut hosts landmark Girls Cricket Week

The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA)’s flagship post-primary girls schools’ tournament, the Sky View Girls Schools Cricket Week, enters its 21st edition with a fresh twist: Gulu City takes on hosting duties for the very first time.

Previously dominated by Kampala and recently hosted in Soroti for the last three successive years (2022 and 2024), the 2025 edition shifts northwards in a strategic move to deepen the roots of cricket development across Uganda.

The tournament, scheduled from May 3-10, will bring together 16 secondary schools from six regions at the Northern Cricket Hub, with Gulu High School returning to the tournament as the proud host school after a one-year absence.

“This is another opportunity to witness the cream of our future women cricketers in action,” said Davis Turinawe, UCA’s Development Manager.

“The increasing number of participating schools each year is a testament to the sport's growing footprint. We are grateful to Gulu High School and the Northern Cricket Hub for embracing the opportunity to host.”

Defending champions Light SS from Soroti return as marked targets after their shock victory over three-time winners Olila High School in last year’s final. But with Jinja SS (eight-time champions), Gayaza High (four titles), and dark horses like Sacred Hearts Secondary School and Ndejje SSS in the mix, the path to the trophy is anything but clear-cut.

Sacred Hearts, semifinalists in their tournament debut last year, now enjoy home crowd advantage and have grown in confidence. Debutants like Mt St Henry’s Mukono High School add intrigue, while Nyakasura School returns after a two-year absence, adding Western flair.

Beyond the competition, the tournament offers broader value to host communities.

“Hosting the Girls Schools Cricket Week in Gulu is a big moment for us - not just in terms of visibility, but for community engagement and skill-building,” noted Grace Mutyagaba, UCA’s Northern Region Development Officer. “Our volunteers, coaches, and young players now get first-hand exposure to elite school cricket. The experience will leave a lasting impact on our region’s cricketing future.”

TALKING POINT

Participation Boom. From humble beginnings in Kampala to a truly national footprint, the Girls Schools Cricket Week continues to grow in stature and scale. This year’s edition features a record number of 16 teams, including debutants like Mt St Henry’s and returning stalwarts such as Nyakasura, reflecting a surging interest in girls’ cricket and the Uganda Cricket Association’s deliberate push to grow the game beyond traditional strongholds.

PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS (BY REGION)

Eastern Region: Light SS (defending champions), Olila High School (3-time winners)

Northern Region: Masindi SS, Sacred Hearts SS, Gulu High School

Nile Region (Jinja): St James SS, Good Heart SS, Iganga SS, Jinja SS (8-time champions)

Central Region: Ndejje SSS, Mt St Henry’s Mukono High School (debutants), St John’s SS Mukono, Gayaza High School (4-time champions)

Western Region: Mt Rwenzori SS, Nyakasura School (returning)

South Western Region: Masaka SS

CAST OF WINNERS

2001: Gayaza High School

2002: Gayaza High School

2003: City High School

2004: City High School

2005: Gayaza High School

2006: City High School

2007: Not Held

2008: Jinja Secondary School

2009: Not Held

2010: Jinja Secondary School

2011: Gayaza High School

2012: Jinja Secondary School

2013: Jinja Secondary School

2014: Jinja Secondary School

2015: Kololo Secondary School

2016: Jinja Secondary School

2017: Jinja Secondary School

2018: Jinja Secondary School

2019: Olila High School

2020: Not Held (Covid-19)

2021: Not Held (Covid-19)

2022: Olila High School

2023: Olila High School