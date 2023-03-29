Historic ODI bow thrills Makumbi

For Patrick Makumbi, it is not about rising alone. He is optimistic that many more umpires from Uganda can follow him up the International Cricket Association (ICC) umpiring rankings.

Makumbi believes trusting the process has earned him the plaudits after he officiated an ICC One Day International (ODI) match for the first time this week.

The Ugandan official was among the three umpires under the guise of match referee Gerrie Pienaar as United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 21 runs during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia on Monday.

“I feel excited,” said Makumbi after the match. “This has been because of my hard work and persistence,” humbled by the moment, Makumbi admitted.

“I have been taking advice from mentors. I have been doing T20 internationals but I had never done an ODI match in my umpiring career.”

Makumbi played only six cricket matches and he neither batted nor bowled, ironically. That’s before his officiating career took humble beginnings in 2002, through local school and league tournaments.

His first major assignment at ICC level was in 2010 during the U19 World Cup Qualifiers in Windhoek and he has since been to other tournaments in Kenya, Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda and Nigeria.

Currently an active umpire at the highest level in Uganda, Makumbi only he can get company at the top stage.

“Young umpires should stick to their goals and not be greedy for promotion. You only have to work according to the rules and trust the process. Good umpires are recognised,” he added.

Makumbi was on duty again in Windhoek.

MAKUMBI QUICK CV

Full Name: Patrick Makumbi Musoke

Date of Birth: March 1

Umpiring Bow: 2002

Umpiring Career: 21 years

Top ICC ODI Event: 2023 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off (Namibia)