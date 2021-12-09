Holders Hurricanes not guaranteed in Elite T20 League

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) will bid to make most of the remaining part of the year by staging the second Women’s Elite Twenty20 League beginning Friday.

UCA development manager Davis Turinawe is the brain behind the event which comprises 52 players who were the best from the lot that played the National Women’s T20 League won by Aziz Damani last month.

Turinawe and the UCA selection committee has split up the group and mixed players from an array of clubs to form four franchises; Aziz Damani Hurricanes, Northern Knights, Thunder and Titans.

“The selectors thought this is a step closer to selection of the women’s team that will be engaged in training for next year’s activities,” Turinawe said during the tournament launch this week.

The event will happen over a week at Lugogo and Kyambogo ovals until next Friday with the best franchise taking home Shs2m.

Just two franchises competed last December with Aziz Damani Hurricanes beating the Challengers Blizzards over five round-robin matches.

This time, with participating teams increasing, Hurricanes’ coach Yusuf Nanga says a successful title defence is not straightforward.

“There is no guarantee that I can win it again,” said Nanga. “Most of the players are new and I haven’t been with them in the same dressing room.”

His unit has one player who won the T20 League last month: right-arm slow bowler Gloria Obukor. Yet, again, only Janet Nakiranda has remained in the successful Hurricanes’ side of last year after the reshuffle.

So Nanga, whose franchise is now captained by all-rounder Kevin Awino, will hope to get it right first time when they open business against the Knights at Kyambogo this morning.

“With Awino and the other all-rounder Rita Musamali, it’s a brain game. The best team will win,” he added.

The Knights under the guise of coach Saddam Oyaga boast of some quality from Soroti Academy such as enterprising Proscovia Alako who has back-up in experienced players like Barbara Mukankusi, Naomi Kayondo and skipper Consy Aweko.

Meanwhile, Titans under coach Ivan Kakande with T20 League MVP Immaculate Nakisuyi and captain Carol Namugenyi begin their quest at Lugogo against Thunder that has captain Janet Mbabazi and Stephanie Nampiina backed up by gaffer Lawrence Ssempijja

TOURNAMENT FIXTURES

TOMORROW, DEC 10

10am: Thunder vs. Titans, Lugogo

10am: Hurricanes vs. Northern Knights, Kyambogo

3pm: Titans vs. Thunder, Lugogo

3pm: Knights vs. Hurricanes, Kyambogo

SATURDAY, DEC 11

10am: Hurricanes vs. Thunder, Lugogo

10am: Titans vs. Knights, Kyambogo

3pm: Thunder vs. Hurricanes, Lugogo

3pm: Knights vs. Titans, Kyambogo

FRIDAY DEC 17

10am: Thunder vs. Knights, Lugogo

10am: Hurricanes vs. Titans, Kyambogo

3pm: Knights vs. Thunder, Lugogo

3pm: Titans vs. Hurricanes, Kyambogo























