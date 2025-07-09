Karashani spins Wanderers to life as Oloka ton falls short

It was a tale of two worlds on Matchday 14 of the 2025 UCA Men’s National 50-Over League as age and youth wrote contrasting scripts in Uganda’s cricketing topflight.

In Jinja, former Cricket Cranes captain Davis Karashani, at 38 years old, turned back the clock with a mesmerising five-wicket haul (5/13 in 6.3 overs) to guide Wanderers to a nervy three-wicket Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS Method) victory over Jinja Association of Cricket Clubs (JACC).

His spell ensured JACC collapsed for just 109 in 27.3 overs, with only Timothy Kawagunzi (34) and Kenneth Waiswa (22) offering resistance. Rain later reduced Wanderers’ target to 85 runs in 30 overs.

Despite a scare from JACC’s left-arm spinner Henry Ssenyondo, who claimed three wickets, Jaffer Ochaya’s composed 21 saw Wanderers edge home with three wickets in hand, keeping their relegation fight alive as they drew level with Rounders on 8 points.

Century in vain

Meanwhile, at Lugogo Oval, it was heartbreak for 21-year-old Pius Oloka, who carried Avengers on his young shoulders with a sparkling unbeaten 105 off 102 balls – his maiden ton and the topflight’s fifth century of the season.

With solid support from Christopher Kidega (40), Avengers set a commanding 263/9 in 50 overs. But rain interruptions revised Tornado Bee’s target to 162 in 26 overs, which they chased down with ease thanks to Nicholas Kebba’s unbeaten 61 and Anas Baig’s quickfire 35.

The seven-wicket win lifted Tornado Bee to fourth place with nine points, lifting them out of immediate relegation danger. Oloka got a consolation as the officials rewarded his effort with the MoM plaque.

In Division II, national captain Riazat Ali Shah could only look on helplessly as his Ismaili Community side fell to Mukono Warriors in a low-scoring thriller at Florida Oval.

Despite sharing eight wickets alongside Junaid Khan and Ghulam Hunzai to dismiss Warriors for 101, Ismaili were bundled out for just 82 in 16.1 overs as Hardik Donga bagged 5/6 in a match-defining spell to keep Warriors in playoff contention.

With rain playing its part and the table tightening up across divisions, the league now enters its decisive phase with relegation and playoff battles intensifying.

National 50-Over League

Results – Div 1 Premiership

JACC 109/10 | Wanderers 85/7

Wanderers won by 3 wickets (DLS)

Avengers 263/9 | Tornado Bee 164/3 Target: 162 in 26 overs

Tornado Bee won by 7 wickets (DLS method)

Division II – Championship

Mukono Warriors 101/10 Ismaili Community 82/10