Karavadra considered power hitters

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Suraj Karavadra took over the national women’s cricket team coaching role in May and it has taken him four months of preparation for his first tournament.

He recently named a 14-lady team ahead of the pivotal ICC Africa Women’s Twenty20 Qualifier slate for Botswana next month. The coach however reckons making the final list to Gaborone, with Immaculate Nakisuyi as the skipper, wasn’t a cakewalk.

“To sort of get down to 14 was very difficult. Obviously, it was about what sort of styles we want to go with,” said Karavadra, whose girls won the African Championship in 2017.Nakisuyi is among the seven survivors from the squad which featured at the ICC Twenty20 Global Qualifier in Netherlands three years.

Then, Kevin Awino was the captain but that has since changed. Awino was maintained in the side, alongside experienced Consy Aweko, Janet Mbabazi who is Nakisuyi’s assistant, Stephanie Nampiina and Racheal Ntono. .

“The criteria was simple, looking at the practice matches, their previous statistics and kind of understanding what sort of team do we need,” he said.

But, the critical elements of the game stood out. “Looking at the style of cricket that is played in the African region, it’s not about the pace bowlers. “So we need make sure that we are selecting the slow bowlers, spinners and making sure that we’ve got batters who can power hit. If your fielding is very dynamic, agile, that will add an extra edge to the game,” he added.

TEAM UGANDA TO BOTSWANA:

Rachel Ntono, Damalie Busingye, Proscovia Alako, Ritah Musamali, Naomi Kayondo, Kevin Awino, Esther Ilukor, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuyi (Captain), Janet Mbabazi (Assistant Captain), Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Patricia Malemikia, Consy Aweko.