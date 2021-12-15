Karavadra parts ways with Victoria Pearls

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) will begin an immediate search for a new coach for the senior women’s national team after parting ways with Suraj Karavadra.

UCA announced on Tuesday that they had ended their relationship with the UK-born coach of Indian descent after an eight-month relationship.

“UCA and Victoria Pearls Head Coach Suraj Karavadra have reached a decision to part ways by mutual consent,” read part of a statement by CEO Martin Ondeko.

Karavadra took over the role in April and despite missing the Kwibuka Peace T20 Cup in Rwanda due to Covid-19 cases in June, he was in charge of the Victoria Pearls at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers in Botswana in September.

“An interim coach for the Victoria Pearls will be announced in due time,” added Ondeko.



KARAVADRA AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: June 23, 1991

Place of Birth: Luton, England

Ethnic Background: Indian

Batting style: Right-hand

Fielding: Wicket-keeper

Favourite Car: Hindustan Ambassador

Favourite Food: Chinese & Sushi

Hidden Talents: A Level 3 in Sports Massage

Languages: Gujarati, Hindi, English, German

Something you always carry?: Insulin Pen (Type 1 Diabetic)



PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

1. 2011 Porbandar District Cricket Association, India - U16 Head Coach

2. 2013 - 2015 Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club - Community Cricket Coach

● Assisted EPP Programmes, U17 Nottinghamshire Girls, U14 Nottinghamshire Boys and Sub- County U13.

3. 2014 Porbandar District Cricket Association, India - Head Coach Men’s Team

4. 2015 -2017 Buckinghamshire Cricket Board - Cricket Development Officer

● Coached throughout County Pathway (U11 - U17), Head Coach U15 Buckinghamshire Girls, Lead EPP Wicket Keeping

5. 2017 - 2020 ICC Academy, Dubai - High Performance and Development Coach

● Coach throughout the Development Pathway and Performance Pathway, Created and led the Women and Girls Program, Led Masterclasses in Batting/Bowling/Fielding/ WK, Lecturer on the ICC Coach Education Courses and Wicket Keeping Modules. 1:1 Sessions with County players and International Players.

6. 2018 - 2019 - UAE Cricket

● Working with UAE Men’s, Women’s, U19 and Women’s development

● UAE U19 Wicket Keeping Coach - Preparing Wicket Keepers for U19 Asia Cup.

7. 2020 - Leicestershire County Cricket Club - Assistant Women's Head Coach

● Lead Coach on Batting and Fielding

● Working with U18 Girls and Women’s Team

