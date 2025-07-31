Kibukamusoke gets ICC Lifetime Service Award

The rhythmic winds of Tornado still echo across Uganda’s cricket fields, carried this time not by the ball but by recognition - global recognition.

Eng. William Kibukamusoke, affectionately known as The Great Kabuki, received the ICC Lifetime Service Achievement Award, a richly deserved tribute for more than 45 years of selfless service to the sport. The prestigious plaque was handed to him by Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) chairman Jackson Kavuma during the closing ceremony of the Pearl of Africa (POA) T20 Series in Entebbe on July 27.

Humbled giant

“I am excited by this honour from the sport’s world governing body,” said a visibly moved Kibukamusoke. “It would have been nice to pick it personally. But this is a justifiable reward for the many years we served. Many of the acts we did were voluntary and such recognition brings fulfillment. I only hope it comes with something extra—cash or equipment—to help us keep supporting the game.”

The award, initially received by Kavuma and acting CEO Evelyn Kabongerwa Shinyekwa at the ICC Annual Conference in Singapore last week, celebrates Kibukamusoke’s sweeping impact—from playing for the national team, to nurturing schoolboys at Ndejje, Kibuli, and Makerere, and founding clubs like Tornado and Tornado Bee.

Candid message

Now in his late 60s, Kibukamusoke’s message to today’s players is clear: “They need passion for the game. It’s not just about being paid to play. They should play to earn prestige. If you come here looking for money, you’ll last only one season.”

Nicknamed after a fierce Japanese wrestler, The Great Kabuki unleashed his metaphorical winds by rebuilding Lugogo Oval, mentoring future stars like Ibrahim Lule and Fred Lutaaya, and guiding Uganda to ICC World Cricket League Division III glory as team manager in 2007. His sons; Jeremy and Cyrus Kibukamusoke also represented the nation at different national levels with distinction. Both remain active players for their father’s club – Tornado Bee.

This honour places him among Ugandan cricket royalty, following other ICC awardees like Abram Kitumba “AK” Lutaaya (2002), Samwiri Walusimbi (2008), and William Kamanyi (2014).

As cricket’s present and future gathered to celebrate him in Entebbe on a historic day that saw Uganda stun UAE by 8 runs to retain the POA T20 Series title, Kabuki’s legacy now stands not only as a memory but as a guiding light—etched in wood, steel, and story.

UGANDANS HONOURED BY ICC

Abram Kitumba Peter "AK" Lutaaya (RIP): ICC Lifetime Achievement Award 2002; Honoured for his foundational role in developing cricket in Uganda and East Africa; led UCA and National Council of Sports to earn ICC Associate Status in 1998.

Samwiri Walusimbi: ICC Lifetime Service Award 2008; Recognized by ICC for exceptional service; one of the first Ugandans to receive this prestigious honour. He played in the first-ever ICC World Cup in 1975.

William Luwagga Kamanyi: ICC Lifetime Service Award 2014; Celebrated for decades of involvement—national player, coach, and ACA East Africa Development Officer.

Eng. William Kibukamusoke: ICC Lifetime Service Achievement Award 2025; Recognised for over 45 years of service to Ugandan cricket as a player, mentor, and administrator; key figure in rebuilding Lugogo Oval and founding Tornado and Tornado Bees clubs.