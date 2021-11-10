Howzat Umpire! Kintu raises the dreaded finger to signal an end to a batsman’s innings during one of the games Gahanga Stadium last week. PHOTO/ICC AFRICA

Kintu savours ICC umpiring debut at Africa WC Tourney

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

  • International Duty. Ugandan umpire Kintu shared roles with Namibian Claus Schumacher as Tanzania defeated Mozambique by 87 runs at the Gahanga International Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda during the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B on November 2.  
  • Despite Kintu and other seasoned individuals like Patrick Makumbi scaling the heights, umpiring in Uganda still has a long innings to play.

Referees in football or umpires in basketball and cricket rarely make headlines unless they have made wrong calls.

