Light SS come of age

As the annual Girls Schools Cricket Week (GSCW) tournament reached its climax, Light Secondary School of Soroti emerged as the new champions, marking the most significant highlight of the event.

In a thrilling finale, Light SS secured victory by edging past defending champions Olila High School by a narrow margin of three runs. This finale, part of the larger and more competitive post-primary national championship, witnessed the participation of a record 16 schools.

Olila High School advanced to the final by defeating surprise package Sacred Hearts of Gulu, while Light SS secured their spot by overcoming Jinja SS in the semifinals. The final match at St Mary’s Madera Ground saw Light SS posting a modest 76 for 9, with Olila falling short at 73 for 7, as they ran out of overs. Amidst the celebrations and accolades, Lorna Anyait of Olila stood out as the Player of the Tournament, showcasing exceptional performance with 203 runs, 11 wickets, and 8 fielding dismissals.

Zita receiving her award from SCA chairman Musana.

Notion of SCA

The event also highlighted the significance of the Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA), with chairman Felix Musana expressing pride in seeing players from Light SS and Olila competing in the finals. This success further emphasises Soroti’s reputation as a city of talent and champions.

“Seeing our girls from Light SS and Olila playing in the finals is a dream come true. Their dedication and the unwavering spirit have shown that Soroti is not just a city of talent but also a home of champions,” exclaimed SCA chairman Felix Musana.

Notably, 10 players from the academy, including vacists Annet Anume and Naume Amongin, received call-ups to the provisional U-19 squad preparing for the International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Kigali.

The impressive performance of Light SS and Olila High underscores the effectiveness of the academy’s talent development programs, garnering attention from sports bodies and potential sponsors as well as enhancing its national reputation.

GIRLS SCHOOLS CRICKET WEEK

RESULT - FINAL

Light SS 76/9 in 20 overs

Olila HS 73/7 in 20 overs

Light SS won by 3 runs

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Player of Series - Lorna Anyait - 203 runs, 11 wickets & 8 fielding dismissals (Olila HS)

Best Batter - 270 runs - Mbwali Naume (Masaka SS)

Best Wicketkeeper - Jimia Mohammad - 20 fielding dismissals (Olila HS)

Best Bowler – Zita Achan - 17 wickets (St Mary’s Girls School Madera)

Best Fielder - Christine Aguti - 10 fielding dismissals (Light SS)

UCA GIRLS SCHOOLS CRICKET WEEK

CAST OF WINNERS

2001: Gayaza High School

2002: Gayaza High School

2003: City High School

2004: City High School

2005: Gayaza High School

2006: City High School

2007: Not Held

2008: Jinja Secondary School

2009: Not Held

2010: Jinja Secondary School

2011: Gayaza High School

2012: Jinja Secondary School

2013: Jinja Secondary School

2014: Jinja Secondary School

2015: Kololo Secondary School

2016: Jinja Secondary School

2017: Jinja Secondary School

2018: Jinja Secondary School

2019: Olila High School

2020: Not Held (Covid-19)

2021: Not Held (Covid-19)

2022: Olila High School

2023: Olila High School