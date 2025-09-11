Lutaaya shows glimpses of rediscovering his fire in Tshwane

Ronald Lutaaya’s international career has felt like a rickety rollercoaster ride — thrilling bursts at the start, then too many abrupt halts.

For a young man who announced himself with a blistering 70 off 40 balls against Rwanda on debut in December 2022, the runs have not flowed as many expected. Two years later, he still hasn’t added another half-century in national colours, averaging a modest 15.81 despite his brisk strike rate of 125.

That inconsistency explains why Cricket Uganda (CU) had little hesitation in nominating the left-hander for a coveted spot at the SuperSport Park International Cricket Academy (SPICA) in Centurion, Tshwane.

Rolly on the wheel

Since mid-August, Lutaaya — now nicknamed Big Rolly by his academy mates — has been immersed in a month-long program blending competitive fixtures with high-performance drills. And this time, the runs are flowing.

The Kyambogo-bred batsman has struck two half-centuries and piled 275 runs in six matches, including a record-breaking 94 against North West Academy and a pivotal 44 in a historic chase of 321 against Gauteng Lions Academy. All in all, Lutaaya has chipped in handsomely as SPICA won its first-ever game – three- in its history with his business-like innings. And for the first time since that sparkling debut, Lutaaya looks like a man who has found his range again.

“We are all working to become more equipped international players and such set-ups (being in academies) help us mature quickly,” Lutaaya told Daily Monitor from Centurion. “The experience here will help us become true professionals. The training is specialised, everyone is catered for, and we’re pushed to think like top players. Hopefully, this is something I carry back home.”

Mentorship from big names

The setting itself matters. Titans legend Chris Morris has run sessions on pressure batting at the death, while AB de Villiers dropped by to share tricks on spin mastery — from reverse sweeps to reading bowlers’ minds. Head of the Academy Programme – Richard das Neves – who coached Titans franchise to enviable success in recent times is the mastermind behind every activity at SPICA. It is the kind of exposure few Ugandan cricketers of Lutaaya’s generation have tasted.

For Cricket Uganda (CU), this is more than a personal breakthrough. Hon. Secretary Denis Musali sees echoes of the past: “Players like Guy Kimbowa, Richard Okia, Lawrence Ssematimba, Frank Nsubuga, Arthur Kyobe, Kenneth Kamyuka and Patrick Ochan all attended South African academies, came back sharper, and went on to win many caps for the Cranes. Lutaaya is part of that lineage. His progress in Centurion is proof of why such opportunities must be embraced and multiplied.”

It ties neatly into the association’s push for structure and sustainability. CU Head of High Performance and Pathways, Richard Okia, frames it as part of a bigger puzzle: “You have seen the work we’re doing with hubs — the recent girls’ camp at Jinja SS Oval, the boys’ camp in Fort Portal after the SkyView Boys Schools Cricket Week, and the Uganda A versus Uganda Emerging games. This is all pathways work. Lutaaya’s involvement with the Titans system means he returns a more aware, more refined player.”

Selection for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier could, for now, be well beyond his reach with the final squad for the cut-throat event allegedly already submitted. But if Lutaaya returns with his mojo intact, Uganda might finally unlock the attacking No.3 they hoped they had unearthed three years ago — one with fire in his bat and maturity in his game.

The 17-man camp at SPICA featured players from South Africa, Nigeria, Japan and Uganda, with Lutaaya flying the Pearl of Africa’s flag high.

TALKING POINTS

Form Debate. Lutaaya’s purple patch in Centurion also sparks questions about how quickly Uganda can integrate him back into the national setup. His strike rate suggests he is tailor-made for T20 cricket, but his ability to build innings at SPICA could also answer Uganda’s long-standing search for a stable No.3

Bigger Picture. Uganda have often struggled to convert youthful promise into consistent international output. If Lutaaya returns with newfound maturity, it may not only reboot his career but also reinforce the argument for more players to access elite academies abroad. Cricket Uganda’s challenge will be to build an environment at home that sustains the gains made in South Africa.

Lutaaya’s Scores at SPICA (August–September 2025)

August 26: 94 off 91 balls vs. North West Academy – 50-Over Game

August 27: 60 off 54 balls vs. North West Union 1st XI – 50-Over Game

August 28: 44 off 37 balls vs. Central Gauteng Academy – 50-Over Game

August 29: 38 off 23 balls vs. Central Gauteng Academy – T20 Game

August 29: 1 off 4 balls vs. North West Union 1st XI – T20 Game

September 7: Did Not Bat vs. Tuks XI – T20 Game

September 7: 39 off 19 balls vs. Tuks XI – T20 Game

AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Ronald Lutaaya

Nickname(s): Luts, Lutan Fire, Big Rolly

Date of Birth: March 15, 2003

Playing Role: Top order Batsman

Batting Style: Left Hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right-Arm Off Break

Jersey No: 10

Cricketing Idol: Christopher Henry Gayle of West Indies

Dream Destination: Lord’s Cricket Ground, England