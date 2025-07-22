Mangela blade strikes Nigeria

There has been a customary early wicket fall for Team Uganda at the ongoing Pearl of Africa Twenty20 Series at the lakeside Oval in Entebbe.

Over the past six days, the Cricket Cranes have batted first in all its four matches and won all in the same style, with Tuesday’s 38-run victory over Nigeria maintaining the status quo.

Uganda still yet again needed to recover from Robinson Obuya’s (8 off 8) early fall after 14 balls and a brilliant recovery stand of 64 runs for the second partnership between opener Shrideep Mangela and Raghav Dhawan (22 off 27) sparked the Cricket Cranes.

Left-hander Mangela produced a match-winning half-ton of 51 runs off 42 balls to set the pace for Uganda after skipper Juma Miyaji had opted to bat first.

“That was important for my team,” Mangela said after picking up his man-of-match award.

This was Uganda’s second half-century by a batsman at the tournament after Robinson Obuya’s unbeaten 39-ball 58 against Nigeria last Friday.

Uganda has had a top-order partnership in every match; a 68-run combo for the second wicket between Dhawan and Mangela last Friday.

There was a 72-run stand for the second stand between Dhawan and Mangela in the win over UAE on Saturday as well as an 84-run stand for the third wicket between Obuya and Dhawan against Kenya on Monday.

“Every batsman is working very hard in the past few months. It's cricket, it happens. Some days you do well, some days you’re okay,” said Mangela, 37. “It’s good to see that every batsman is willing to stand up for the team,” he added.

Wicket-keeper Cyrus Kakuru (21* off 22), Dinesh Nakrani (10 off 8), Alpesh Ramjani (13 off 10) and Miyaji (6 off 4) led Uganda to 147-6 against Mohameed Taiwo (2/18) and Peter Aho (2/30) bowling.

And that was before Uganda’s bowling from Miyaji (1/19 in two overs), Nakrani (3/11 in three overs), Matthew Musinguzi (2/21 in three overs), Joseph Baguma (3/32) and Ramjani (0/13 in four overs) deterred the determined Nigerians.

Nigeria’s Isaac Okpe late hitting off 26* off 20 and Prosper Useni’s 17 off 9 could barely get them over the line.

PEARL OF AFRICA T20 SERIES

RESULTS

Uganda 147/6 Nigeria 109/10

Uganda won by 38 runs

Namibia A 113/8 Kenya 83/7

Kenya won by 3 wickets (DLS method)

FIXTURES - WEDNESDAY JULY, 23

Kenya vs. UAE, 9.30am

Uganda A vs. Namibia A, 1:30pm

FIXTURES - FRIDAY JULY, 25

Uganda vs. Kenya, 9.30am