MCDP spreads wide with District Finals

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) have been deliberate with their policies to ensure the senior nationals teams; Cricket Cranes (men) and Victoria Pearls (women) scale the heights and rank amongst the top 20 teams in the world.

The Cricket Cranes are globally ranked 24 whereas the Victoria Pearls sit three places above at 21 but UCA have clearly not forgotten their other development programmes.

The Mini Cricket Development Programme (MCDP), in the years gone-by, was easily the most successful and recognised projects by the International Cricket Council (ICC) because of the numbers, inclusivity and its widespread nature with both genders being taken care of.

Road to regionals

And with the national teams busy chasing their dreams, UCA Development Manager Davis Turinawe and his officers Grace Mutyagaba and Franklin Najjumba alongside a handful of youthful coaches have been traversing the nation for clinics and competitions right from the schools level to the district level.

Week One of the 2023 MCDP competitions has already witnessed six districts run their festivals with an aim to pick their regional representatives in the Under 11 and Under 13 categories for the boys and categories respectively.

Mbarara, Mbale, Kamuli, Ndejje, Lira and Lugazi are done and dusted with their District Finals while Masindi, Mukono and Soroti will run during the second week alongside the districts of Tororo, Iganga, Jinja, Luwero, Fort Portal, Entebbe, Kabale, Kasese and Arua.

Countrywide competition

“20 teams from Western (Masaka, Kabale, Mbarara, Fort Portal and Kasese) will compete at the Regional Finals in Mbarara,” said Mutyagaba, one of UCA’s development officers.

“Then there will be 16 teams in the Nile Region finals consisting of Jinja, Kamuli and Iganga whereas the Central Region finals will feature 12 teams from Entebbe, Luwero, Ndejje, Mukono, Wakiso and Kampala. The Eastern region will have 12 teams from Soroti, Mbale and Tororo which is the same number as North that consists of Gulu (4), Lira (4) and Arua (4).

The districts of Masaka, Gulu and Kampala will run their festivals during the Second School Term in June with the regional finals scheduled for the same month. The plan is to have the best players get selected for national camp to polish their skills with an aim to build Uganda’s age grade national teams.

2023 MCDP Finals

Best Schools Per District

Mbarara; Boma PS, St. Kizito, Kakoba Muslim PS

Mbale; Nabuyonga PS, Bujoloto PS, Wambogo PS, Northroad PS, Boma PS, Kakoba Muslim PS, St Kizito PS

Kamuli; Kamuli Girls, St Theresa PS, Balawoli PS, Kamuli Boys PS

Ndejje; Ndejje Jr, Kakute PS, Lady Irene PS, Nsangi PS, Nalwana Islamic

Lira; Lira Modern PS, Lira Army PS, Railways PS