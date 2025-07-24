Migingo rivalry rekindled as Uganda face Kenya

The Migingo Derby will come alive once again this when Uganda take on old foes Kenya in the Pearl of Africa T20 Series at Entebbe Oval.

Fresh off a commanding 28-run victory in their first-round clash on Monday, the Cricket Cranes will be chasing a fifth consecutive win in this tournament to cement their position at the top of the standings.

Uganda captain Juma Miyaji emphasised the significance of this second round derby. “It is important for us not to just win the derby again but we are looking at it like a final of sorts because it helps us to stay in contention for the Pearl of Africa T20 Series title,” he said.

“We will try to do the basics right and win small sessions, ball by ball and over by over. Our fans should come out and lend us that 12th man role support. They always pump us up.”

Unbeaten Uganda

The Cricket Cranes remain unbeaten, having outclassed Kenya in their previous encounter courtesy of stellar all-round bowling performances led by veteran Frank Nsubuga (3/10) and speedster Cosmas Kyewuta (3/21). Coach Abhay Sharma called for continued focus and smart cricket.

“We have given people chances and they have put their hands up. The batsmen have done well in this tournament and the bowlers have backed them up by defending runs,” said Sharma.

“The small lapses in the fielding have also been sorted and improved on game by game. Now it is important the guys continue to show the hunger without forgetting their processes. On a big ground like this one, running hard between the wickets is crucial and important to build innings rather than going big hits.”

Team Uganda’s camp is also in high spirits after captain Juma Miyaji (52 wickets) and paceman Cosmas Kyewuta (51 wickets) joined Alpesh Ramjani (91), Dinesh Nakrani (88), Frank Nsubuga (73), and Bilal Hassun (65) in the elite club of players with 50 or more T20I career wickets.

Left-arm spinner Henry Ssenyondo remains the only centurion in this category with 118 wickets.

Kenya, meanwhile, remain desperate to keep their faint title hopes alive after winning just one match so far.

Their batting will once again rely on the experienced Rakep Patel and captain Dhiren Gondaria, while vice-captain Lucas Oluoch Ndandason has promised a fierce fight to reclaim regional bragging rights.

Friday’s fixtures promise a festival of cricket with Nigeria set to face Namibia A in the afternoon tie as the series heads into the business end.

PEARL OF AFRICA T20 SERIES

Friday Fixtures – Entebbe Oval

9.30am: Uganda vs. Kenya

1.30pm: Nigeria vs. Namibia A

Points Table – Pearl of Africa T20 SeriesTeam P W L T NR Pts NRRUganda 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.910UAE 4 3 1 0 0 6 2.480Namibia A 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.449Kenya 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.260Uganda A 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.025Nigeria 4 0 4 0 0 0 -3.496MOST WICKETS FOR UGANDA IN T20ISPlayer Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave EconH Ssenyondo 90 86 1804 300.4 11 1588 118 5/8 13.45 5.28AR Ramjani 58 56 1183 197.1 9 929 91 5/17 10.20 4.71DM Nakrani 75 69 1404 234.0 10 1346 88 6/7 15.29 5.75F Nsubuga 67 66 1379 229.5 18 1075 73 3/8 14.72 4.67 Bilal Hassun 46 44 844 140.4 6 910 65 4/17 14.00 6.46J Miyaji 37 36 686 114.2 3 688 52 3/7 13.23 6.01 C Kyewuta 39 39 763 127.1 5 814 51 4/5 15.96 6.40 K Waiswa 73 35 588 98.0 2 700 44 4/14 15.90 7.14 Riazat Ali Shah 72 47 784 130.4 - 905 41 4/12 22.07 6.92J Baguma 19 18 361 60.1 1 351 27 4/14 13.00 5.83PROBABLE XI

Juma Miyaji (captain), Raghav Dhawan, Robinson Obuya, Joseph Baguma, Shrideep Mangela, Cyrus Kakuru, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Dinesh Nakrani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Matthew Musinguzi 12th Man: Ronald Lutaaya