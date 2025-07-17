Miyaji bowls off era as Cricket Cranes captain

The dawn of a new era beckons for the Cricket Cranes as they launch their campaign in the second edition of the Pearl of Africa T20 Series against Nigeria this morning at the lakeside Entebbe Oval.

Friday’s clash will be particularly significant for Uganda, as 22-year-old opening bowler Juma Miyaji leads out the national side for the first time as captain. Uganda will be looking to kickstart their tournament on a strong note, a day after their Uganda A side narrowly lost to Namibia A by just two runs in a thriller.

Coach Abhay Sharma is confident his charges will adapt quickly to conditions that he expects to favour bowlers.

Upping the stakes

“The way I’ve seen it shows it’s going to be a low-scoring tournament with the way Entebbe plays,” Sharma said. “As a home side, we have practiced on it. I want the players to keep their bodies fresh because it is going to be a high intensity tournament. I want the young guys to push for stakes in the senior team and push some of the senior players to up their performances. We are happy to give many more players an opportunity and a taste of international action.”

For Miyaji, who becomes one of the youngest captains in Uganda’s cricket history, there is quiet confidence.

“I know how everyone plays and I know they will want to deliver,” Miyaji said. “The youngsters are going to want to deliver and they must execute the game plans. Being captain is going to be an easy thing for me because the team is talented and they know what to do against Nigeria.”

The captains of the teams in the Pearl of Africa Cricket Series.

Yellow Greens eager

Nigeria, meanwhile, are relishing their return to competitive cricket since November last year. Their coach Steve Tikolo believes the tournament will be crucial preparation for their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Zimbabwe this September.

“It is a nice feeling to know that the boys are going to get some game time,” Tikolo said. “Most of the teams here are ranked above us. It is a good thing to play those above you as it helps you gauge your potential. Our expectations are to come and play every game hard and look forward to winning every fixture put before us.”

Captain Sylvester Okpe echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the need for exposure and ranking improvement.

“We have been focusing on fitness and match awareness,” Okpe said. “The team is excited and happy to be coming to Entebbe for the Pearl of Africa Series. It helps us to prepare better for Zimbabwe.”

Uganda are expected to field a strong XI including Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, and their new skipper Miyaji as they aim to set the tone for what promises to be a competitive week of cricket at their lakeside fortress.

Yesterday, Uganda A lost by two runs to Namibia A after failing to get seven runs in the last over while in pursuit of 145 despite opening batsman Simon Ssesazi scoring a half-century - 66 runs from 66 balls.

PEARL OF AFRICA T20 SERIES

Fixtures – Friday

9.30am: Uganda vs. Nigeria

1.30am: UAE vs. Kenya

Result – Thursday

Namibia A 145/6 Uganda A 143/5

Namibia A won by 2 runs

CRICKET CRANES PROBABLE XI