Miyaji given captaincy as selectors cast net wide

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA)’s selectors have rung the changes ahead of the upcoming Pearl of Africa (POA) T20 Series, handing youthful star Juma Miyaji the captaincy as they cast the net wide to give fresh faces exposure in a packed and exciting international calendar.

The Cricket Cranes also preparing for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Finals in September 19 to October 4 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The 22-year-old Miyaji, fondly called the ‘Nago Express’ after his Naguru roots, will lead a squad of 14 in the tournament starting July 15 at Entebbe Oval, facing off with Namibia, Kenya, Nigeria, and UAE.

Meteoric Rise

“I am ready to lead the side,” said Miyaji, whose rise has been meteoric since debuting for Uganda as a teenager and having played in two World Cups (one at the U-19 level and the other at the senior level in 2022 and 2024 both in the West Indies.

“Cricket Cranes is full of mature players and I will have support from the senior guys on the field. My job is going to be tough but the players are going to make it easy because everyone knows what to do.”

Convener of selectors Nehal Bibodi described the appointment as an investment in Uganda’s cricket future. “We are starting to groom leadership for the long term. Miyaji is a true student of the game and we want him to mature gradually while leading from the front,” Bibodi said.

The squad sees experienced off-spinner Franco Nsubuga retained as the selectors opted for balance between youth and veterans. Also returning are opening batsman Robinson Obuya, now a mainstay after filling shoes left by Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel and Roger Mukasa.

Also making the cut is Raghav Dhawan fresh from an impressive Player of the Tournament showing at the Challenge League B second leg in Hong Kong earlier this year.

Fresh blood

New faces include slow left-arm orthodox Mathew Musinguzi, viewed as a long-term replacement for Henry Ssenyondo, and clean-hitting Calvin Watuwa, who honed his skills with stints at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Zimbabwe over the past couple of years.

The team features bowling all-rounders Dinesh Nakrani and Alpesh Ramjani, both set to guide the youthful side, while express pace man Cosmas Kyewuta returns fully fit. Wicketkeeper Cyrus Kakuru will continue his role behind the stumps, with Ronald Lutaaya recalled to open the batting alongside Obuya.

“We wanted to widen our options and see who can handle the big stage,” added Bibodi. “It is a competitive squad and this is the perfect chance for them to show consistency.”

The reserves include former U-19 captain Pascal Murungi and wicketkeeper-batsman Fred Achelam. Notable absentees are allegedly injured skipper Riazat Ali Shah, left-arm spinner Ssenyondo, all-rounder Kenneth Waiswa, and pacer Bilal Hassun, as the selectors prioritize giving fringe players priceless game time.

The Pearl of Africa T20 Series carries vital ICC T20I ranking points and will run until July 28 at the scenic lakeside Entebbe Oval.

PEARL OF AFRICA T20 CUP FIXTURES

Uganda’s Fixtures

July 17: Uganda vs Namibia A (10am)

July 18: Uganda vs Nigeria (10am)

July 19: UAE vs Uganda (2pm)

July 21: Kenya vs Uganda (2pm)

July 22: Uganda vs Nigeria (2pm)

July 23: Uganda vs Namibia A (2pm)

July 25: Kenya vs Uganda (2pm)

July 27: UAE vs Uganda (2pm)

PEARL OF AFRICA T20 SERIES

2021: Inaugural Edition

2025: Second Edition

Duration: July 16–28, 2024

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval

Host: Uganda Cricket Association (UCA)

Tournament Format: Double Round Robin

Teams: Kenya, Namibia A, Nigeria, UAE, Uganda

Match Days: 8 official matchdays

Type: T20Is (Except games vs Namibia A)

Goal: Annual tournament to boost global competitiveness and regional visibility

Total Budget: $150,000 (approx. UGX 535M)

Prize Money: To be announced (TBA)

Partners: LycaMobile, Pepsi Cola, Hisense & Nivana

CRICKET CRANES FOR POA T20 SERIES

Robinson Obuya, Raghav Dhawan, Franco Nsubuga, Mathew Musinguzi, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Juma Miyaji (captain), Shrideep Mangela, Cosmas Kyewuta, Cyrus Kakuru, Ronald Lutaaya, Innocent Mwebaze, Joseph Baguma & Calvin Watuwa

MIYAJI AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Juma Miyaji

Nickname(s): Nago Express/Junior Gaga

Date of Birth: April 5, 2003

Playing Role: Captain/Bowler

Batting Style: Right-hand bat

Bowling Style: Right-arm medium fast

Jersey No: 57

Cricketing Idol: Jofra Archer of England

Dream Destination: London, England