Miyaji magic guides Uganda past UAE, Kenya derby next

In his captaincy debut series – the ongoing Pearl of Africa (POA) T20 Series at the lakeside Entebbe Oval – Juma Miyaji is doing things that many seasoned skippers can only dream of.

Uganda’s Cricket Cranes made it two wins in two games after edging United Arab Emirates (UAE) by six runs on Saturday evening in front of a small but vociferous home crowd.

The result added to their opening 77-run Duckworth, Lewis & Stern (DLS) Method victory over Nigeria on Friday morning as Miyaji’s leadership fairytale continued to unfold.

Rankings matter little

Ranked No.22 in the ICC T20I standings, Uganda batted first after Miyaji won a second successive toss. They posted 126/9 in 20 overs, with Raghav Dhawan scoring a patient 44 off 42 balls and Shrideep Mangela adding 39 off 38. Alpesh Ramjani’s late unbeaten 21 off 12 lifted the total, as UAE bowlers shared the spoils with Muhammad Rohid claiming 3/23.

UAE, ranked No.13, began their chase confidently at 55 without loss inside the eighth over. But Miyaji’s tactical nous turned the tide when he introduced all-rounder Dinesh Nakrani as the third change bowler.

Nakrani bowled UAE captain Muhammad Waseem for 33 before Miyaji ran out Muhammad Zohaib (24) to break the opening stand.

Miyaji stars

Those two remained UAE’s top scorers as Uganda’s bowlers tightened their grip. Miyaji starred with 3/28, Nakrani picked 2/22, while Player of the Match Alpesh Ramjani (1/17) and veteran Frank Nsubuga (0/22) kept the visitors in check.

UAE managed 120/8, finishing six runs short despite Zuhaib Zubair’s quick 15 off 6 balls.

“Our bowling group was outstanding today,” said Miyaji. “I’m very happy to make it two in two as captain. The seniors have supported me with their advice and it’s making my job easier.”

Kenya next

Assistant coach Jackson Ogwang hailed the win over a top-ranked side as crucial preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Zimbabwe this September.

“UAE are a quality team. Beating them shows the team’s growing confidence. This will give us great momentum going into the Kenya match”

The Cricket Cranes will seek to remain unbeaten when they face eternal rivals Kenya in the Migingo Derby on Monday, July 21 with the stakes high as the first round of matches ends at this second edition of the POA T20 Series.

PEARL OF AFRICA T20 SERIES

Results - Saturday

Uganda 126/9 UAE 120/8

Uganda won by 6 runs

Nigeria 111/10 Namibia A 115/2

Namibia A won by 8 wickets

Fixtures – Monday July, 20

UAE vs. Nigeria, 9.30am