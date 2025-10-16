Muhumuza rings changes for Canada job

August 31 was a fateful day for women’s cricket in Uganda. Far away in Namibian capital Windhoek, the senior national women’s team - Victoria Pearls - fell short of victory by a run - despite an impressive batting display against Tanzania in the continent’s ICC Twenty20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

The Victoria Pearls didn’t recover and consequently fell in the path of a more robust Zimbabwe, thereby missing out on progressing to the Global Qualifier.

National coach Deus Muhumuza and his assistant Brian Masaba knew their players had given their all only to fall short.

Seven weeks later, Muhumuza insists the Pearls can still get into more room at the top and they can do with as much competitive schedules as possible.

On Monday, Uganda will welcome the Canada Women’s team for a five-match Victoria T20 Bilateral Series at Lugogo Oval.

“It marks the beginning of a great partnership between Uganda and Canada as we continue to offer our women players valuable international exposure. We look forward to a competitive and enjoyable

week of cricket, capped by our joint CSR activities,” Cricket Uganda honorary secretary Denis Musali said of the showpiece setting a stage for international relations.

For technical aspects, Muhumuza and Masaba are keen on purifying processes with urgency on how to limit top orders in the opening power play phase of six overs as well as making it a norm to exceed 120 runs when batting first.

If there was any other reason for Muhumuza and Masaba to maintain stringency around the Victoria Pearls, it is their next call of duty at the ICC Women’s Emerging Trophy in Thailand next month.

“This series will help us track our progress in key areas such as mental toughness, communication, and role-specific execution,” said Muhumuza.

The former Cricket Cranes mid-order batsman and pace bowler Muhumuza has taken has rung three changes with Jumia Mohammed, Teddy Oyella, and Sarah Tino offered a chance to prove themselves in familiar home conditions at the expense of Irene Mutoni, Malisa Ariokot and Phiona Kulume.

With familiarity of pressure as skipper, opening batter and wicket-keeper at the U19 national stage, Mohammed comes in with demands offering room to grow.

Oyella was top of her spinning game at the local T20 stage in 2024 yet Tino is hoping to grab the all-rounder chance with both arms.

Yet, the responsibility weighs heavier on the mainstays including captain Janet Mbabazi who must consistently anchor the innings at one or three.

The same for a remodeled Esther Illoku, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Rita Musamali and Stephannie Nampiina and Proscovia Alako.

For consistency with totals above 120 runs, it simply means that beyond the first six batters, Kevin Awino and the bowling lot of Sarah Akiteng, veteran spinner Consy Aweko, Kevin Amuge and all should come to the batting party.

Of course, discussions will be dictated by the state of the wicket in the morning as well as Kampala’s weather lately.

That Canada presents an unfamiliar challenge unlike Namibia, Nepal or Thailand, Muhumuza’s team will be a different place by the close of the coming week.

Canada has played 21 T20 internationals this year, winning 11 and they are tutored by former national batsman Rizwan Cheema. Uganda is ranked 18th in the ICC T20 rankings, 13 places above Canada.

CANADA WOMEN’S TOUR OF UGANDA

VICTORIA T20 BILATERAL SERIES

FIXTURES ITINERARY - AT LUGOGO (10AM)

Uganda Women vs. Canada Women

Dates: Oct 20, 21, 23, 24, 26

VICTORIA PEARLS SQUAD: Janet Mbabazi (C), Esther Iloku, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Rita Musamali, Stephanie Nampiina, Proscovia Alako, Kevin Awino, Consy Aweko, Sarah Tino, Sarah Akiteng, Naome Amongin, Kevin Amuge, Jimia Mohammed, Teddy Oyella