Muhumuza’s fitness delays Cricket Cranes announcement

The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) national teams selection committee and coach Laurence Mahatlane have gone with the mantra; “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” as they named the Cricket Cranes squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Zimbabwe. Uganda are scheduled to fly out to Zimbabwe for the eight-nation event that runs from July 11-18 in Bulawayo.

Nehal Bibodi, the chairman of selectors, postponed announcing the squad from yesterday as vice captain Deus Muhumuza is scheduled for a late fitness test today. Muhumuza, a batting all-rounder, limped out of the recent ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) Challenge League B during the opening tie against Jersey with a side-strain injury and was forthwith replaced by batsman Arnold Otwani. During the National Team Twenty20 Trials last week, coaches avoided the temptation to field Muhumuza. He was on the sidelines doing the book-scoring duties.

Pushing for returns

If Muhumuza is deemed fit by team physiotherapist Shamim Nassali, he will keep on-fire batsmen Roger Mukasa, Zephaniah Arinaitwe and Otwani out.

But lively paceman Bilal Hassun has been lined up to return to the side as the only change from Challenge B squad in the place of batsman Emmanuel Hasahya. The selectors have also rewarded teenager Juma Miyaji after he fared well during his two innings in Kampala last week.

The event will feature Hong Kong, Jersey, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Uganda, USA and hosts Zimbabwe.

The top two sides from each of the two groups will advance to the semi-finals with the two finalists advancing to this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.