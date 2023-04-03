Mukasa stands out in Damani sides’ stalemate

The two star-packed sister sides Aziz Damani and Aziz Damani Development each won one once when they faced off in the UCA Men’s Twenty20 Cup on Sunday.

The two-match affair at Lugogo Oval ended with newly promoted Development powering to a morning 56-run victory before Damani replied with a 17-run win in the afternoon.

Yet, the contest between the two had one man stand-out: Roger Mukasa. A trusted batting opener for the senior team for over a decade, his career was almost over during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the former Cricket Cranes’ captain has worked his way back to the set-up and on Sunday morning, Mukasa’s blade cut through Damani’s field as he powered to a pivotal half-century of 78 runs for the Development side.

“It was a good game,” Mukasa remarked after his landmark. It became the biggest knock in the Division One stage of the T20 Cup thus far.

He made 12 boundaries and two big sixes off 48 balls and by the time his wicket fell, Damani Development were 124-4 after 15.5 overs. “The touch is now back on and I am also fit,” Mukasa explained.

More contributions from Brian Masaba (20 off 15), Frank Nsubuga (25 off 10), Fahd Mutagana (14 off 24), Robert Ajuna (13* off 8) and Derrick Bakunzi (11-run-a-ball) guided Development to a safe total at 176-7 with Emmanuel Isaneez (2/16) as Damani’s stand-out bowler.

In the chase, Damani’s Simon Ssesazi attempted to reply with a 22-ball 40 while Riazat Ali Shah scored 36 off 26 but the rest of the party was stifled by slow bowlers Masaba (3/31) and Henry Ssenyondo (3/42).

In the afternoon, Damani this time elected to bat first and with Ankeet Patel coming in to open with Ssesazi, he made a respectable 21 off 17, Shah added 30 off 23 while Juma Miyagi made 15 off 14.

With Damani Development’s spinners Frank Nsubuga (3/15), Ssenyondo (2/10) and Mukasa (2/11) plus Edwin Nuwagaba (2/32) turning the screw, Damani were bowled out for 112 runs in 18.3 overs.

Damani however fought to defend their low total, Shah (3/3) and Junaid Khan (4/18) keeping eight batters under double digits implying knocks from Robinson Obuya (25 off 24), Brian Masaba (32 off 19) and Nsubuga (24 off 14) weren’t enough.

Meanwhile in Entebbe, Avengers defeated Wanderers by 71 runs but the latter were able to chase a lower target of 97 runs to win by four wickets.

“We got out of the blocks a little slow in the morning game and Avengers capitalized but we showed a great bounce-back ability to pick up a massive victory in the afternoon match,” admitted Wanderers’ captain Davis Karashani.

Wanderers’ opening bowler Sadam Oyaga snared a five-wicket haul in the afternoon match while Abu Seguya struck an unbeaten 32 off 28 balls to win the encounter. Avengers’ Nasta Girish got 4/13 though.

UCA T20 CUP

WEEKEND RESULTS

DIVISION ONE

Aziz Damani Dev’t 176/7 Aziz Damani 120/9

(Damani Dev’t won by 56 runs)

Aziz Damani 112/10 Aziz Damani Dev’t 95/10

(Damani won by 17 runs)

Avengers 171/7 Wanderers 100/6

(Avengers won by 71 runs)

Avengers 96/10 Wanderers 100/6

(Wanderers won by 4 wickets)

DIVISION TWO

Tornado Bees 106/8 Tornado 61/10

(Tornado Bees won by 45 runs)

Tornado Bees 166/6 Tornado 83/10

(Tornado Bees won by 83 runs)

Aziz Damani Ismail 121/7 Jinja SSS 97/10

(Aziz Damani Ismail won by 24 runs)

Aziz Damani Ismail 119/6 Jinja SSS 120/5