Murungi leads Uganda A in POA T20 opener

The grind never stops for Uganda’s cricket hopefuls.

The Pearl of Africa T20 Series (POA) bowls off in earnest on Thursday at the scenic lakeside Entebbe Oval, with Uganda A locking horns with Namibia A in what promises to be a fierce opening contest.

The clash, which starts at 9.30am, is a golden chance for emerging Cranes to stake a claim ahead of bigger continental battles.

Pascal Murungi, who captains the Uganda A outfit, is keen to prove that his steady rise from Under-19 skipper to senior team hopeful is no fluke.

“I am happy to captain this experienced squad. Every piece of international cricket is appreciated, it gives us priceless exposure. For me, it shows my good progression from captaincy at the U-19 level to the senior team,” Murungi said ahead of the clash. “Against Namibia A, I know everyone will want to put up their hands and be counted.”

Namibia A, marshalled by the vastly experienced Craig Williams, are no pushovers. The visitors bring with them depth and hunger, providing a true test for Uganda’s next-in-line stars.

Debutants check

Eyes will be on debutants Mathew Musinguzi and Calvin Watuwa — two talents coach Abhay Sharma and assistant Jackson Ogwang have backed to deliver early.

“This is going to be a real experience. Growing from the U-19s to the national team, I take pride in my debut,” said left-arm spinner Musinguzi. “I have worked hard on my game and composure. I want to be here for a long time in national colours.”

His fellow rookie, big-hitting Watuwa, is equally pumped to make an impression on home turf. “I am very excited about my upcoming debut. I want a dream debut and to make a statement by scoring big runs — a 50, 70 or even a 100 if the Lord is on my side,” he said with confidence.

Focus on WC qualifiers

For Sharma, this series is not just about winning matches but also about expanding the Cranes’ bench strength with eyes fixed firmly on September’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

“We are focusing on giving more opportunities to the young players. The idea is to get positive feedback for certain positions as we build up,” he explained. “Whoever is not part of this squad is still in the picture — the door remains wide open. Players must know one must make way for another regarding form.”

Miyaji’s moment

Uganda’s senior Cricket Cranes squad boasts a blend of youth and seasoned heads. New captain Juma Miyaji, dubbed the ‘Nago Express’, is seen as the new poster boy of the game, with heavy hitters like Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, and Dinesh Nakrani backing him.

The selectors have deliberately widened the net this time, handing fringe players like Joseph Baguma, Innocent Mwebaze and Ronald Lutaaya more time in the middle.

Assistant coach Ogwang believes the stage is perfectly set. “We have played a couple of games and we have seen a good number of players coming through since the Batball Maxx. The youngsters have really impressed and now they deserve this chance. Zimbabwe is calling and we want to be ready,” he said.

For now, all focus is on Entebbe Oval as the Pearl Series flags off with a tasty Uganda A vs Namibia A clash — and with Pascal Murungi leading the charge, the next wave of Cranes stars has everything to play for.

PEARL OF AFRICA T20 SERIES

Fixtures – Today – Entebbe

9.30am: Uganda A vs. Namibia A

1.30pm: Nigeria vs. Kenya

Fixtures – Tomorrow

9.30am: Uganda vs. Nigeria

1.30am: UAE vs. Kenya

UGANDA A TO PLAY NAMIBIA A IN OPENER

Simon Ssesazi, Pascal Murungi (captain), Stephen Wabwose, Kenneth Waiswa, Sumeet Verma, Gaurav Tomar, Anas Baig, Fred Achelam, Bilal Hassun, Ivan Baidu, Matthew Musinguzi, Siraje Nsubuga, Brighton Muganzi & Pius Oloka

CRICKET CRANES FOR POA T20 SERIES