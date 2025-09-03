Must-win derby for Victoria Pearls

Uganda will walk into this afternoon’s East African derby against Kenya with everything to play for. After a stuttering start to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier (Finals) at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek, the Victoria Pearls need nothing short of a convincing victory to book their semifinal slot.

The Pearls opened their campaign on the wrong foot, losing by just one run to Tanzania after wayward bowling and timid batting cost them dearly. Debutant Naume Amongin’s expensive over – 17 runs, coupled with 19 extras, gifted Tanzania a total of 121.

Uganda’s chase, anchored by Player of the Match Esther Iloku’s 49 off 55 balls and Rita Musamali’s quickfire 27*, fell agonisingly short at 120 for 7.

“Extras killed us,” admitted captain Janet Mbabazi after the loss. “We lacked intent at the start of our innings, and that put us under pressure.”

Rallying Pearls

Uganda bounced back against Rwanda with a much-improved performance, especially in discipline. This time, the bowlers conceded no extras. Rwanda set 114, but a composed partnership between Musamali (47) and Immaculate Nakisuuyi (43)** powered Uganda to an eight-wicket win with 21 balls to spare.

Mbabazi was quick to hail the turnaround: “The bowling unit kept things tight, and Rita and Immaculate showed the intent we needed. That’s what was missing in the first game. Against Kenya, we must show the same aggression.”

Coach Deus Muhumuza emphasised preparation over panic: “We had good one-on-one sessions, touched up game plans, and reminded the girls to keep things simple—bowl straight, avoid extras, rotate strike, and take catches. Conditions are tough for everyone, but we trust our squad of 14 players.”

Experience counts

Veteran spinner Consy Aweko urged calmness: “We must reduce mistakes and back up our bowlers. Teamwork and coordination will be key. If we avoid pressure and stick to basics, we can win convincingly.”

Kenya, who lost to Rwanda but remain dangerous, know the derby is always a fierce contest. For Uganda, victory would keep alive their hopes of reaching the Global Qualifier in 2026—the last step before the Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

ICC WT20 WC Africa Qualifier

Results – Uganda

Tanzania 121/7 Uganda 120/5

Tanzania won by 1 run

Rwanda 115/10 Uganda 116/2

Uganda won by 8 wickets

Fixtures – Wednesday

Uganda vs. Kenya, 3.30pm

TALKING POINT

Batting Intent

Iloku’s steady 49 and Musamali-Nakisuuyi’s commanding partnership were signs of the batting firepower in the side. The question remains: will Uganda show aggression from ball one against Kenya?

Table Standings - Group B

Team P W L NR Pts NRR

1. Tanzania 2 2 0 0 4 0.775

2. Uganda 2 1 1 0 2 0.591

3. Rwanda 2 1 1 0 2 −0.359

4. Kenya 2 0 2 0 0 −0.973





Consy Aweko – 100th T20I vs. Tanzania