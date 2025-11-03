Mutyagaba earns ICC Level 3 Coaching badge

After 12 intensive weeks of coursework, assessments, and mentoring under ICC’s elite educators, Grace Mutyagaba has ticked off another major milestone in his coaching career — the ICC Level 3 badge.

His certification, confirmed this week by ICC’s Participation Programmes Manager Abhishek Shekhawat, places him among the 77.78 percent of candidates from the global cohort who met the required competency standards.

Mutyagaba’s case study, titled “Creating a Sustainable Environment to Develop U19 Fast Bowlers from Northern Uganda into Uganda National Teams,” reflected both his technical depth and passion for regional player development. He was assessed by ICC’s master educators Janith Tharaka Samaratung, Cam Tradell, Jolene Campher, Prachur Shukla, and Esther de Lange.

Emerging from adversity

“The course stretched me in many ways — balancing work, school, and the project was tough,” Mutyagaba said. “But as they say, rough seas make stronger sailors. It’s those tough times that build great people.”

For Mutyagaba, the achievement isn’t personal glory but shared progress.

“This achievement is not mine alone. It stands as a testament to our collective effort, dedication, and shared vision at UCA. I look forward to extending this knowledge to empower more local coaches and contribute meaningfully to raising the standards of cricket across Uganda,” he added.

Mutyagaba with the ICC Master Educators

Mutyagaba, who re-did his Level 1 and Level 2 ICC coaching courses between 2021 and early 2024, has steadily built a reputation as one of Uganda’s most methodical and forward-thinking coaches. He has previously guided the Victoria Pearls to their first African title in 2017 and later to the Global Qualifiers in 2018 (Netherlands).

Shekhawat, in ICC’s official correspondence, praised Uganda Cricket Association for its progress:

“We congratulate Uganda Cricket Association on this strong result and appreciate your continued commitment to strengthening high-performance coaching within your system.”

Mutyagaba now joins Uganda’s elite class of ICC Level 3 coaches that includes Emmanuel Isaneez, Deus Muhumuza, Henry Okecho, Justine Ligyalingi, and Davis Turinawe — a small but influential group shaping the country’s coaching future.

The ICC will issue a digital certificate to all successful candidates within four weeks, officially sealing Mutyagaba’s name among Africa’s fast-rising technical minds.

Fast Bowling Focus.

Mutyagaba’s project underscored his commitment to grassroots talent development, especially from Northern Uganda. By establishing sustainable structures and coaching frameworks, his work aims to transform raw pace prospects into polished national-team assets.

Full Name: Grace Mutyagaba

ICC Certification: Level II (Certified), Level III (Certified)

Current Role: Northern Uganda Development Officer – UCA

Notable Achievement: Led Victoria Pearls to first African title (2017) & Global Qualifiers (2018, Netherlands)

Specialisation: Fast Bowling Development, Community Cricket, Player Mentorship

Coaching Philosophy: “Coach the human first — cricket second.”