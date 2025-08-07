MVP Anyait magic as Olila deny Soroti City Lyca three-peat
Breaking Their Duck. Olila CC’s unbeaten run culminated in a ruthless nine-wicket win over defending champions Soroti City to clinch their maiden UCA Lyca Women’s T20 title.
For Olila Cricket Club, it was not just another final. Twice, they had fallen short, But here they made a statement in the Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA) hub franchises' derby.
A perfect blend of preparation, passion, and precision saw the Soroti-based side reclaim the Lyca National Women’s T20 League title after brushing aside old foes Soroti City by nine wickets on a sun-soaked August 2 afternoon at Lugogo.
And for the competition’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), Lorna Anyait, the moment was surreal.
“I had a dream to play well,” Anyait said. “I wanted to be among the league’s top two players, and here I am as the best. My best bowling figures were 6 for 2 and that was my highlight. Playing as a team helped us win – and hopefully we do the same next year.”
Anyait, who finished the season with 21 wickets, 88 runs, and 10 fielding dismissals, was emblematic of Olila’s dominance throughout the league.
Final effort
In the final, Soroti City’s decision to bat first backfired, crumbling to 74 all out in 20 overs, undone by five runouts and incisive bowling from Immaculate Nandera (2/9) and captain Phiona Egaru Kulume, who led from the front.
“Every time we play City, they push us,” Kulume noted post-match. “So in the final I just told the girls, ‘Let’s keep it simple, do the basics right and restrict them below 100, and break key partnerships early. Once we got out their captain Janet Mbabazi and their big hitter Proscovia Alako early, I knew we had a chance I’m proud of every single player.”
That clarity of purpose translated into discipline on the field, with the fielding unit hunting in packs. Kulume was quick to acknowledge tactical support from the team’s management and praised her side’s ability to execute under pressure.
In response, Olila were clinical, cruising to 75/1 in 14 overs, with Esther Iloku leading the charge. Iloku’s unbeaten 32 off 31 balls, including four boundaries and four dismissals in the field, earned her the Player of the Match accolade.
Classy Wanderer
Despite not even making the semifinals, one player who stood tall all season was Wanderers’ captain Naome Bagenda Kayondo, who took home the Best Batter award after amassing 278 runs, including three half-centuries.
“It’s encouraging for me to receive this award,” Kayondo reflected. “I’ve been playing for over 20 years, but I still had to put in the training shift to get the results. It’s unfortunate we didn’t make the finals, but next year we’ll come back stronger.”
She also praised young teammates like Irene Mutoni, a student who juggled school and cricket admirably, and echoed the need to build resilience and sharper fielding habits.
With the 2025 edition wrapped, Devine Gabriella Nyamer of Olila was named Best Bowler for her stunning return of 19 wickets for 73 runs in 37 overs, and Olila were crowned unbeaten champions—showcasing what collective intent and depth can achieve. They took home Shs2m on a day that witnessed a bus full of parents, guardians and other young cricketers from Soroti come to Kampala to cheer their own.
Olila’s name now joins the elite list of the T20 League that started back in 2012. But beyond the numbers, the league continues to prove that women’s cricket in Uganda is thriving with a promise to unearth national stars and global performers with Victoria Pearls aiming to skip more international hurdles.
LYCA WOMEN’S T20 LEAGUE
Result - Final
Soroti City 74/10 Olila CC 75/1
Olila won by 9 wickets (with 36 balls remaining)
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Player of the Match Final:
Esther Iloku of Olila CC (32* off 31 & 4 fielding dismissals)
Best Bowler:
Devine Gabriella Nyamer of Olila CC (19 wickets for 73 runs in 37 overs)
Best Batter:
Naome Kayondo Bagenda of Wanderers (278 runs – including three half centuries)
Most Valuable Player:
Lorna Anyait of Olila CC – 88 runs, 21 wickets & 10 fielding dismissals – 928 points
LYCA NATIONAL WOMEN’S T20 CRICKET LEAGUE
CAST OF CHAMPIONS
2025: Olila CC
2024: Soroti City
2023: Soroti City
2022: Aziz Damani
2021: Not played - Covid 19
2020: Not played - Covid 19
2019: Aziz Damani
2018: Aziz Damani
2017: Jinja SS
2016: Tornado Bee
2015: Pioneer
2014: Wanderers
2013: Charity Trust Fund
2012: Charity Trust Fund