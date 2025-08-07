MVP Anyait magic as Olila deny Soroti City Lyca three-peat

For Olila Cricket Club, it was not just another final. Twice, they had fallen short, But here they made a statement in the Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA) hub franchises' derby.

A perfect blend of preparation, passion, and precision saw the Soroti-based side reclaim the Lyca National Women’s T20 League title after brushing aside old foes Soroti City by nine wickets on a sun-soaked August 2 afternoon at Lugogo.

And for the competition’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), Lorna Anyait, the moment was surreal.

“I had a dream to play well,” Anyait said. “I wanted to be among the league’s top two players, and here I am as the best. My best bowling figures were 6 for 2 and that was my highlight. Playing as a team helped us win – and hopefully we do the same next year.”

Anyait, who finished the season with 21 wickets, 88 runs, and 10 fielding dismissals, was emblematic of Olila’s dominance throughout the league.

Final effort

In the final, Soroti City’s decision to bat first backfired, crumbling to 74 all out in 20 overs, undone by five runouts and incisive bowling from Immaculate Nandera (2/9) and captain Phiona Egaru Kulume, who led from the front.

“Every time we play City, they push us,” Kulume noted post-match. “So in the final I just told the girls, ‘Let’s keep it simple, do the basics right and restrict them below 100, and break key partnerships early. Once we got out their captain Janet Mbabazi and their big hitter Proscovia Alako early, I knew we had a chance I’m proud of every single player.”

Esther Iloku Player of the Match Final.

That clarity of purpose translated into discipline on the field, with the fielding unit hunting in packs. Kulume was quick to acknowledge tactical support from the team’s management and praised her side’s ability to execute under pressure.

In response, Olila were clinical, cruising to 75/1 in 14 overs, with Esther Iloku leading the charge. Iloku’s unbeaten 32 off 31 balls, including four boundaries and four dismissals in the field, earned her the Player of the Match accolade.

Classy Wanderer

Despite not even making the semifinals, one player who stood tall all season was Wanderers’ captain Naome Bagenda Kayondo, who took home the Best Batter award after amassing 278 runs, including three half-centuries.

“It’s encouraging for me to receive this award,” Kayondo reflected. “I’ve been playing for over 20 years, but I still had to put in the training shift to get the results. It’s unfortunate we didn’t make the finals, but next year we’ll come back stronger.”

She also praised young teammates like Irene Mutoni, a student who juggled school and cricket admirably, and echoed the need to build resilience and sharper fielding habits.

With the 2025 edition wrapped, Devine Gabriella Nyamer of Olila was named Best Bowler for her stunning return of 19 wickets for 73 runs in 37 overs, and Olila were crowned unbeaten champions—showcasing what collective intent and depth can achieve. They took home Shs2m on a day that witnessed a bus full of parents, guardians and other young cricketers from Soroti come to Kampala to cheer their own.

Olila’s name now joins the elite list of the T20 League that started back in 2012. But beyond the numbers, the league continues to prove that women’s cricket in Uganda is thriving with a promise to unearth national stars and global performers with Victoria Pearls aiming to skip more international hurdles.

LYCA WOMEN’S T20 LEAGUE

Result - Final

Soroti City 74/10 Olila CC 75/1

Olila won by 9 wickets (with 36 balls remaining)

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Player of the Match Final:

Esther Iloku of Olila CC (32* off 31 & 4 fielding dismissals)

Best Bowler:

Devine Gabriella Nyamer of Olila CC (19 wickets for 73 runs in 37 overs)

Best Batter:

Naome Kayondo Bagenda of Wanderers (278 runs – including three half centuries)

Most Valuable Player:

Lorna Anyait of Olila CC – 88 runs, 21 wickets & 10 fielding dismissals – 928 points

LYCA NATIONAL WOMEN’S T20 CRICKET LEAGUE

CAST OF CHAMPIONS

2025: Olila CC

2024: Soroti City

2023: Soroti City

2022: Aziz Damani

2021: Not played - Covid 19

2020: Not played - Covid 19

2019: Aziz Damani

2018: Aziz Damani

2017: Jinja SS

2016: Tornado Bee

2015: Pioneer

2014: Wanderers

2013: Charity Trust Fund