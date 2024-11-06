Nakrani six-wicket haul powers Uganda to victory

It’s going to be a long journey to reach the 2027 International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup, but Uganda has taken a promising first step with a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Singapore, cruising home with 193 balls to spare as the tournament kicked off at Entebbe Oval on Wednesday.

This smooth win, however, was far from what it looked like in the tournament’s buildup for Team Uganda and hosts Uganda Cricket Association (UCA).

Torrential rains disrupted preparations in every possible way, pushing the team to Jinja for clearer conditions away from the ‘mess’ in Kampala.

Organisers worked tirelessly to handle logistics, even adjusting at the 11th hour when Tournament Referee Shaid Wadvalla of South Africa accepted to move the opening match from Lugogo to Entebbe to ensure play was possible.

The effort paid off, as Uganda not only opened the tournament with a resounding win but also set a strong tone for the event. Entebbe held up for a full, uninterrupted match, ticking all the logistical boxes that had been in question.

Relief for all

Uganda captain Riazat Ali Shah expressed relief over losing the toss, which allowed the Cricket Cranes to clip Singapore's wings after an opening stand of 46. Dinesh Nakrani was the architect of Singapore’s collapse, taking six wickets for 20 runs in 9.4 overs, as the last nine wickets fell for just 36 runs.

Juma Miyaji provided solid support with 2 for 20 in 7 overs, while spinners Alpesh Ramjani (1/9 in 8) and Henry Ssenyondo (1/12 in 9) were incredibly economical, conceding only 21 runs across 17 overs.

“It was a good toss to lose,” admitted Ali Shah. “The wicket wasn’t going to be easy, and after seeing them take on our pacers, I brought in the spinners. That’s where we won the game.”

Solid finish

The chase, though, wasn’t without a few jitters. Raghav Dhawan fell for a duck in the first over, and Shrideep Mangela followed for 14, leaving Uganda at 23 for 2.

Robinson Obuya (19 off 25) was the only other wicket to fall as captain Ali Shah (24*) and Kenneth Waiswa (26*) anchored the chase with an unbeaten matching-winning 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

“Our bowling was good, but the batting could have been better,” noted coach Abhay Sharma when asked by the media what the team’s plan was going forward. “We’ll take it one game at a time.”

Uganda will now take a two-day break before facing neighbours Tanzania at Lugogo Oval on Saturday morning.

ICC CWC CHALLENGE LEAGUE B

Result – Yesterday

Singapore 82/10 Uganda 83/3

Uganda won by 7 wickets (with 193 balls remaining)

Thursday Fixtures – 10am

Hong Kong vs Bahrain, Lugogo Oval

Italy vs. Tanzania, Entebbe Oval

Next Fixture For Uganda - Saturday