Namibia exposes Cricket Cranes’ feeble death bowling

The senior national men’s cricket team vitally needed their ongoing tour of Namibia especially with the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup Qualifiers set to be held there later this year.

But on another hand, the Cricket Cranes probably needn't go to Windhoek for the Castle Lite Series. They have spent a week in the tropic of Capricorn region but coach Laurence Mahatlane’s charges have reeled.

T20 whitewash

The hosts completed a 4-0 ruthless whitewash over the Cranes with an 11-run victory at the United Ground on Sunday, following an expo of the visitors’ frailties in death bowling across all four T20 internationals.

Indeed, it is right to say some don’t think much will change when the Cricket Cranes face the Eagles again in the longer format today and on Thursday. Why?

Skipper Brian Masaba’s bowling brigade lacks genuine pace. And it is the simple reason which has had Namibia consistently set high totals, averaging 194 runs per innings in the Series.

That implies a requirement of 10 runs per over but in T20 cricket, a team would need a really polished top and middle order to overcome the task.

And that’s notwithstanding significant improvements in approach and application with the bat during Mahatlane’s reign but ordinarily, chasing more than 155 runs in T20 affairs is usually a tall order.

Nakrani’s celebrations muted

But, even when Uganda opted to bat first to set a mammoth 203-6 with Dinesh Nakrani’s quick-fire 45-ball century of 110 runs comprising 13 sixes to mask a power play collapse, the bowlers never stopped Gerhard Erasmus and company.

With Namibia batting, the opening six overs have been a nightmare for Uganda in field; board reading 55-0, 58-0, 63-2 and 69-2 at the end of the power play across the four matches.

Young right-arm fast Juma Miyagi’s injury after just four deliveries in the first match and that made it all complex on the flat deck at the United Ground. Then, Riazat Ali Shah’s misplacement of the passport before arrival in Windhoek never made it better.

Power play burden

Since then, Namibia has bruised Uganda’s slower bowlers like Nakrani and Frank Nsubuga in the power play and, sometimes Alpesh Ramjani too at the death.

The unexpected bowling burden on Kenneth Waiswa could have cushioned it but the inconsistency with economies hasn’t absorbed any shock. The same could be said about the other medium-fast Bilal Hassun.

The arrival of youngsters Pius Oloka and Joseph Baguma was much welcome to bolster the bowling after Miyagi and chinnaman Henry Ssenyondo returned home but the additions never added the much-needed steel.

More questions

With no fast bowler in Windhoek and questions about the management of fast bowlers stretching back to Farouk Ochimi, Timothy Erumuka, Ivan Baidhu, David Wabwire or even Jonathan Ssebanja’s silent departure among others.

This paper understands Wabwire was contacted to replace Miyagi but he did not have his passport ready.

In-form left-hand opening batsman Simon Sssaazi returned home with brother Ssenyondo to bury their mother and his absence leaves room for Robinson Obuya and Ronald Lutaaya to earn mileage.

CASTLE SERIES - UGANDA TOUR OF NAMIBIA

50-OVER FIXTURES - 10:30AM (UNITED GROUND)

Tuesday: Namibia vs. Uganda

Thursday: Namibia vs. Uganda

T20 MATCH RESULTS

Namibia 186/7 Uganda 175/6

(Namibia won by 11 runs)

Uganda 203/6 Namibia 204/5

(Namibia won by 5 wickets)

Namibia 196/4 Uganda 123/10

(Namibia won by 73 runs)

Namibia 191/6 Uganda 165/4

(Namibia won by 26 runs)

TEAM UGANDA STATS (T20s)

BEST BATSMEN

Dinesh Nakrani - 156 runs in 4 innings

Robinson Obuya - 120 runs (3)

Alpesh Ramjani - 91 runs (4)

Ronald Lutaaya - 81 runs (4)

BEST BOWLERS

Alpesh Ramjani - 6 wickets (128 runs)

Dinesh Nakrani - 4 wickets (132 runs)

Kenneth Waiswa - 3 wickets (134 runs)

Bilal Hassun - 3 wickets (164 runs)