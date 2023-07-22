Namibia starts Baby Cricket Cranes' World Cup route

The national U-19 men’s cricket team has cushioned Uganda’s brittle development structures over the years.

For long, the Cricket Cranes relied on the groups which competed at the 2004 and 2006 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup editions

When the Baby Cricket Cranes returned to the teenagers’ global showpiece in the West Indies last year under coach Ivan Thawithemwira, the senior team inevitably got a facelift.

The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) technical and development teams now want continuity by securing a ticket to the 2024 ICC Youth World Cup in Sri Lanka next year.

That possible route for the Baby Cricket Cranes intensifies beginning Sunday when they face Namibia in the opener of the ICC U19 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Coach Emmanuel Isaneez has a blend of teens who were part of the set-up to West Indies such as skipper Fahd Mutagana, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Yunusi Sowobi, Jaffer Ochaya and Brian Asaba,

There are as well as some fresh faces like exciting batsman Gerald Olipa who top-scored with 169 runs in four innings during the recent Baby Cricket Cranes’ warm-up Tour of India at the Sanjay Farm in Chikhli, Gurajat.

Uganda must beat five other nations in Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya and Sierra Leone over the round-robin format to get the lone slot to Sri Lanka.

Isaneez was part of the 2004 Bangladesh and 2006 Sri Lanka teams and he definitely wants to return to Asia. “Everyone will come hard at us and we are ready for them,” he said.

“We had a trip to India in May which boosted the morale of the set-up and also played a role in giving both players and coaches the experience that was needed to compete under harsh and tough conditions,” he added.

Uganda will take on Namibia at a new pitch the Dar Gymkhana Oval but the breeze from the nearby Indian Ocean will surely spice up the thoughts with bowling.

Spinners such as Aziz Tandya, left-arm slow Ali Balidawa, matured Baguma and Ochaya could hog a share and with the absence of Christopher Kidega, it means Jonathan Nyiiro, Pius Oloka and Majid Musa have pace duties.

With the bat, Olipa could do with support from fellow opener Ronald Omara, Anas Baig and Asaba at three and four with Mutagana tasked to bat longer at five.

Namibia captain Alexander Büsing-Volschenk says their performance at the East African coast means the future of their country’s cricket. Janse van Rensburg, who played in the seniors’ Castle Lite Series in Windhoek against Uganda a fortnight ago, is part of this set-up.

Uganda pipped Tanzania by virtue of Net Run Rate (NRR) during the 2021 Qualifiers in Rwanda and the hosts now under coach Kenyan Jimmy Kamande hope to get it right in their opener against Kenya at the University of Dar es Salaam (USDM) Oval.

Kenya’s coach Josephat Irungu has trust in Aarnav Patel and Vishil Patel. These two highly-billed encounters could set the course for the week ahead.

ICC U19 MEN’S CRICKET WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

TEAM UGANDA FIXTURES - 9:30AM

Sunday: Namibia vs. Uganda, Dar Gymkhana

Jul 25: Nigeria vs. Uganda, UDSM

July 26: Uganda vs. Tanzania, Dar Gymkhana

July 28: Kenya vs. Uganda, Dar Gymkhana

July 29: Uganda vs. Sierra Leone, Dar Gymkhana

TEAM UGANDA IN DAR ES SALAAM

Players: Fahad Mutagana (C), Pius Oloka, Ronald Omara, Yunusi Sowobi, Musa Majid, Jonathan Nyero, Gerald Olipa, Balidawa Ali, Joseph Baguma, Brian Asaba, Conrad Lubwama, Abdul Aziz Tandia, Jaffer Ochaya, Anas Baig

Officials: Emmanuel Isaneez (Head Coach), Robinson Turinawe (Assistant Coach), Habiba Klusum (Physiotherapist), Richard Okia (Team Analyst), Sylvester Rokani (Team Manager)