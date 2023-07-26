Nervous Uganda crawl to the finish line

There is a tired sporting phrase that is always thrown around when an ‘ugly victory’ is attained by a supposedly highly rated team over its lowly rated opposition on the day.

“A win is a win,” easily came off as Baby Cricket Cranes coach Emmanuel Isaneez fielded questions after Uganda crawled to the finish line for a three-wicket margin after dramatically losing seven wickets against Tanzania in the chase of small target of 49 on Matchday Four of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) Africa Qualifier here in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

On Matchday Three - Tuesday, Uganda prevailed by 30 runs in a low-scoring thriller against Nigeria after the East Africans had set just 69 runs. That was enjoyable as the Ugandan bowlers atoned for the mistakes of their batters in what the pundits regarded as a wake-up call for the batting unit.

Ugly cricket

But Wednesday’s encounter was bizarre and ugly to watch. Uganda’s bowlers had fire in their bellies and worked in tandem partnership to restrict Tanzania to 48 all out in 25.5 overs from a steady point of 18 for 1 after 10.3 overs.

It was a case of bad toppling worse as Uganda lost seven wickets in 17.4 overs in arguably comical fashion as they crawled to the finish line but Isaneez restrained himself from viciously attacking his unit.

“We can applaud the boys for winning the game. We might have wanted to win it in a different way but that is what came out. The tournament has been low scoring on every pitch that we are playing on and that calls for more application and I will request and task the boys to do as much. But I would like for us as Ugandans to take the win and celebrate because it means we are still in contention to qualify for the World Cup,” added Isaneez.

No good place

Man of Match (MOM) Joseph Baguma, who snared six wickets for 15 runs in 8.5 overs, highlighted the concerns in Uganda’s batting lineup that need to be addressed immediately.

“We are not in a good place because we haven’t yet showed up in our batting. We have to find ways of getting a big score and playing responsibly. I need to make a contribution, too,” the soft-spoken Baguma said.

Hamza Ally Onai with a three-wicket haul that cost only four runs in 3.4 overs was the man that sent Uganda’s dugout into panic mode but openers Ronald Omara (15) and Gerald Olipa (14) had done enough early on in the chase to ensure Tanzania didn’t set many.

One ticket is at stake for the winners here to represent Africa at the Junior World Cup in Sri Lanka next year and a good show against Kenya in tomorrow’s East African derby will have Uganda believing more as they are not tied atop the log with Namibia on five points apiece but with the Southern Africans boasting of a better Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.12 which could be the determinant in the end.

ICC U19 MEN’S CRICKET WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

RESULTS – TUESDAY

Tanzania 48/10 Uganda 49/7

Uganda won by 3 wickets

Kenya 64/10 Namibia 67/3

Namibia won by 7 wickets

WEDNESDAY’S FIXTURES – 9.30am

Tanzania vs. Nigeria, Dar Gymkhana

Sierra Leone vs. Namibia, UDSM

TABLE STANDINGS

TEAM P W L N/R T PTS NRR

1. Namibia 3 2 0 1 0 5 2.120

2. Uganda 3 2 0 1 0 5 0.873

3. Kenya 3 1 1 1 0 3 -0.820

4. Sierra Leone 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.771

5. Tanzania 3 0 2 1 0 1 -1.968