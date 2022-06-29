No rest for Cricket Cranes

If you go to Lugogo Cricket Ground today, you will be forgiven to think that the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup (CWC) Challenge League B is still running.

You will be greeted with bee-hive activity at the sporting sanctuary with some service providers from the just ended championship quietly removing their properties. But what will catch your eye immediately will be the national team strutting their stuff out in the middle.

There is no time to rest for the Cricket Cranes who were given just one-day off by coach Laurence Mahatlane with the ICC Twenty20 World Cup Global Qualifier scheduled for July 9-18 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe hot on the heels.

“It is a busy season for us. And we have to switch codes from 50-overs to T20Is. We will be playing two T20s at Lugogo on Wednesday (today) as we resume on our national trials. I asked the guys to stay away from anything related with cricket since that victory against Kenya on Sunday,” explained Mahatlane.