Nsubuga, Shah orchestrate Uganda’s first WC victory

Fairytale is a word loosely thrown around in the sporting world. But Cricket Cranes did more than redefine it with a spirited performance as they grit their teeth for a historic three-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea at the Providence Stadium in Guyana in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It was Uganda’s second match at the ninth edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup – their maiden event – and coming off a 125-run drubbing at the hands of Afghanistan on Tuesday morning.

But the Cricket Cranes shed some skin and were a different animal with the coaches; Abhay Sharma, Jackson Ogwang and Craig Williams, ringing the changes with three tactical changes that duly dictated and had a major impact on the game.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Henry Ssenyondo paved way for classy veteran off spinner Frank Nsubuga, given the PNG lineup's left-handers.

And then all-rounder Kenneth Waiswa replaced struggling top-order batter Ronak Patel, with young Juma Miyaji making his tournament bow in place of paceman Bilal Hassun, who was wayward against the Afghans.

Bowling prowess

After captain Brian Masaba called right at his second toss and opted to bowl first, the travelling fans got reason to increase their noise decibels as PNG’s innings quickly unraveled at 19 for 3 in 3.3 overs.

But the greatest cheer of the night was reserved for ‘old man about town’ Frank Nsubuga, who at 43 years officially became the oldest player at this edition.

Bowling as third change bowler and introduced in the ninth over, Nsubuga rubbed more salt onto the East Asia Pacific nation’s wounds with a magical spell.

His parsimonious spell of 2 for 4 in 4 overs, including two maidens, is now the most economical four-over spell in T20 World Cup history.

His performance, along with two wickets each from Juma Miyaji, Alpesh Ramjani, and Cosmas Kyewuta, forced PNG to fold for 77 in 19.1 overs.

“I was so excited to start my first World Cup game and I was eager to execute. The coach asked us to bowl straight and wicket-to-wicket because the ball was not coming onto the wicket. I enjoyed my spell,” said the ever-smiling Nsubuga, who also paid special tribute to his captain Masaba for pulling off two great LBW (Leg Before Wicket) reviews.

Conscious chase

Uganda's chase was fraught with tension. Early wickets tumbled as Roger Mukasa was trapped LBW for a duck, and Robinson Obuya holed out to Assad Vala for one, leaving Uganda at 6 for 2 in 2 overs.

The situation worsened as Uganda slipped to 26 for 5 in 6.3 overs, with key dismissals including Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, and Dinesh Nakrani.

But the turning point came when Riazat Ali Shah was dropped on 8 by Charles Amini at 35 for 5 in 8.2 overs. Shah capitalized on this reprieve, scoring 33 from 56 balls.

His innings, along with Juma Miyaji’s 13 off 16, featured dominantly in a crucial 35-run partnership for the sixth wicket that steadied Uganda's chase.

However, Shah fell attempting a big shot at 75 for 7 in 17.5 overs, with Uganda needing just 3 runs from 13 balls for a memorable triumph.

A run-out mix-up saw Miyaji dismissed but Uganda held their nerve. Kenneth Waiswa, dropped on 4 with scores at 74 for 4 in 17.1 overs, ensured the victory by paddling Charles Amini finer to fine leg for the winning two runs as Uganda reached 78 for 7 in 18.2 overs, securing their historic first T20 World Cup win with three wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

“Qualifying for the World Cup was special but this is more special. A great effort by the guys to achieve this. A lot of hard work has been put in by the guys for the last couple of two to three years and the rewards continue to be reaped,” exclaimed the winning captain Masaba.

He also gave a special mention to the fans; “We have a pretty special group of fans, who travel all around the world and support us. I don't think they came here or stayed up late in the night expecting a win in the World Cup but this is the least we can do for them. I hope they feel as special as we do.

For controlling the chase and riding his luck, vice-captain Riazat Ali Shah scooped the Player of the Match Award.

Uganda will be back in the fray in the early hours of Sunday morning against their idols and role models West Indies at the same venue in Guyana.

ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP

PNG 77 All Out Uganda 78/7 in 18.2 Overs

Uganda won by 3 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)

Sunday, June 9 – 3:30am (EAT):

Uganda vs. West Indies, Providence Stadium, Guyana

GROUP C – TABLE STANDINGS

TEAM M W L PT NRR

AFG 1 1 0 2 6.250

WI 1 1 0 2 0.411

UGA 2 1 1 2 -2.952

PNG 2 0 2 0 -0.434



