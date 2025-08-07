Nuwagaba eyes cricket revolution for Africa

Michael Nuwagaba, Uganda’s former cricket boss, has taken a front-row seat in the reshaping of the continent’s cricketing future after being unanimously elected to the Executive Board of the Africa Cricket Association (ACA).

His three-year term - part of a new leadership core - places him among seven powerful directors entrusted with steering the game into a more commercially viable and globally integrated era.

The announcement came at the ACA’s 27th Annual General Meeting in Singapore last week, which also saw Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)’s Tavengwa Mukuhlani confirmed as substantive ACA chairman.

Mukuhlani’s leadership, already influential during his interim tenure, is now officially backed by a unified board featuring seasoned administrators like South Africa’s Rihaan Richards and Nigeria’s Uyi Akpata.

Big plans

Speaking to Daily Monitor, Nuwagaba revealed an ambitious roadmap for the 22 ACA member nations, anchored on financial sustainability and international collaboration.

“Our biggest mandate is to reorganize ACA into a commercially viable body,” he said. “We’ve already passed a new constitution, mended relations with the International Cricket Council (ICC), and are now working on signing a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with them. The goal is to ensure that inside five years, member countries can benefit directly from ACA-generated revenue.”

Nuwagaba, a known voice in governance reform, emphasised the need to reintroduce flagship events like the ACA Cup, potentially set for December in either Zimbabwe or South Africa, depending on member calendars.

“If we can run at least one or two tournaments this year, then next year we’ll look to do three—ACA Cup, Africa Premier League and a tournament for the ladies,” he added.

The long game

The revamped ACA plans to tap into new funding models and forge MOUs with bodies like the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI), opening doors for African players to gain more exposure.

Currently, ACA operations are sustained by member subscriptions - ranging from $1,000 (about Shs3.5m) to $5,000 (Shs17.5m) - but the board believes a more aggressive approach to commercial growth is essential.

“We want to give back at least 20 per cent of all revenue earned to member countries, with a clear directive to invest it in grassroots development,” Nuwagaba noted.

The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA), which has made notable strides in development and global competition, stands to benefit from Nuwagaba’s continental role. But more importantly, his presence on the ACA board symbolizes Uganda’s growing voice in shaping the cricket narrative across Africa.

With reforms underway and fresh ideas flowing, Africa’s cricket map may soon read very differently with Nuwagaba at the heart of the transformation.

NEW ACA EXECUTIVE BOARD

Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani (Zimbabwe), Michael Nuwagaba (Uganda), Rihaan Richards (South Africa), Uyi Akpata (Nigeria), Stephen Musaale (Rwanda), Franklyn Conteh (Sierra Leone) and Polly Negongo (Namibia)



