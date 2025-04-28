Obuya, Ajuna, Panchal turn on the style in action-packed weekend

The 2025 Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) National Men’s 50 Over League served up another thrilling chapter as teams and individuals seized the spotlight on a weekend blessed with good cricket weather and even better performances.

Division One’s Ceylon Lions stamped their authority with a comprehensive 106-run victory over early pacesetters Aboojo at the Serenity Oval. Star batsman Robinson Obuya produced a blistering 111 — the first century in Division One this season — while senior player Ruwan Jayaratne backed it up with a commanding four-wicket haul.

“We are happy with the way the team has performed. Staying unbeaten and topping the table reflects the hard work and discipline the boys have shown. We are focused on taking it one game at a time and continuing to improve,” Jayaratne told Daily Monitor after the Lions’ triumph.

The results leave Ceylon Lions perched at the summit with five points, looking like early title contenders.

Division II fireworks

Meanwhile, the batting fireworks extended across the divisions. In Division Two, Nile’s Robert Ajuna hammered the season’s highest individual score — a scintillating 123 against Jinja SS. Soroti City also stayed perfect in Group A, thanks to captain Derrick Bakunzi and all-rounder Gideon Outeke’s match-winning partnership and bowling efforts against Budo.

Mukono Warriors unleashed a ferocious statement of intent by smashing 335 runs — the league’s highest team total so far — against Mukono Development, powered by Harsh Panchal’s brutal 111.

Elsewhere, Rounders finally shook off early-season jitters by thumping Avengers by 92 runs, with Steven Wabwose starring with both bat and gloves, while JACC climbed into contention with a hard-fought win over struggling Wanderers.

Despite a bright start to their campaign, Aboojo will be concerned after their fielding frailties were exposed, while Wanderers’ batting vulnerabilities continue to haunt them.

As the league edges toward the mid-season point, the battles that lie in store will surely excite.

UCA National Cricket League

Results – Division I

JACC 143/10 Wanderers 74/10

JACC won by 69 runs

Rounders 213/10 Avengers 121/10

Rounders won by 92 runs

Ceylon Lions 296/10 Aboojo 190/10

Ceylon Lions won by 106 runs

Results – Division II

Nile 259/10 Jinja SS 54/10

Nile won by 205 runs

Soroti City 191/10 KC Budo 154/10

Soroti City won by 37 runs

Tornado vs. St. John’s Mukono

Walkover for St. John’s SS

Mukono Warriors 335/10 Mukono Devt 106/10

Mukono Warriors won by 229 runs

Ismaili Community 240/10 Premier 153/10