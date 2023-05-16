Olila desires more from historic three-peat
What you need to know:
Olila successfully won its third Girls Cricket Week title in a space of five and if the two-year lull of 2020 and 2021 due Covid-19 is omitted, then they sealed a three-peat.
Olila High School coach Emmanuel Twijukye is hoping his side’s recent Girls’ Schools Cricket Week triumph will impact more young cricketers in Soroti region.
Twijukye managed to hold his emotions after Olila defeated neighbours Light SS Soroti by five wickets in the tournament final played at St Mary’s School Madera ground on Saturday.
“It’s kind of exuberating,” he said moments before captain Esther Illoku lifted the trophy on the bright afternoon.
“It (triumph) keeps on motivating other players to come around and train. It’s going to be an inspiration to other kids at school right now.”
This is the third school to achieve this landmark since 2000, with Jinja SS doing it twice under coach Habibu Mugalula in 2012-2014 and 2016-2018.
It is right to say Olila now holds the thunder. Senior six student Illoku pushed her side to limit Light SS to 54-9 before they chased the target with 46 balls to spare.
“I want to thank my team for winning. We had a good start by making them score 54 which was an easy target for us,” she said.
After Light SS elected to bat first, Olila’s bowling unit comprising Lorna Anyait (2/5), Malisa Ariokot (3/8), Immaculate Nandera (2/5) and Asumin Akurut (1/3) and Naume Amongin (1/6) produced a collective effort to frustrate the opponent.
In the end, only Patricia Apolot survived that wrath, sneaking to 17 off 36 balls but she lacked support.
Olila’s openers Anyait (12 off 16) and Jimia Muhammad (18 off 25) literally put the game to bed when they shared 32 runs for the first wicket inside 5.4 overs. Jimia emerged as tournament’s best batter but it was Masaka's double centurion Proscovia Alako who was voted MVP.
Despite losing the semifinal to Light SS by 26 runs on Friday, Masaka still lost the fight for third place by 21 runs after failing to chase down a target of 106 runs.
GIRLS SCHOOLS CRICKET WEEK
CUP FINAL RESULT
Light SSS 54/9 Olila HS 56/5
(Olila HS won by 5 wickets)
THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF
Jinja SSS 105/5 Masaka SSS 84/5
(Jinja SSS won by 21 runs)
SEMI-FINALS
Olila HS 158/2 Jinja SSS 62/10
(Olila High School won by 96 runs)
Light SS 79/6 Masaka SS 53/9
(Light SS won by 26 runs)
QUARTERFINAL RESULTS
Victoria HS 39/10 Olila HS 42/1
(Olila HS won by 9 wickets)
Light SS 67/8 Kilembe SS 31/10
(Light SS won by 36 runs)
Jinja SSS 93/6 Iganga SS 37/8 [77]
(Jinja SS won by 50 runs via D/L)
Masaka SS 185/3 Ndejje SSS 39/5
(Masaka SS won by 146 runs)
TOURNAMENT HONOURS
Tournament MVP: Proscovia Alako (Masaka SSS)
Best Bowler: Patricia Timong (Light SSS)
Best Batter: Muhammad Jimia (Olila HS)
UCA GIRLS SCHOOLS CRICKET WEEK
CAST OF WINNERS
2001: Gayaza HS
2002: Gayaza HS
2003: City HS
2004: City HS
2005: Gayaza HS
2006: City HS
2007: Not Held
2008: Jinja SS
2009: Not Held
2010: Jinja SS
2011: Gayaza HS
2012: Jinja SS
2013: Jinja SS
2014: Jinja SS
2015: Kololo SS
2016: Jinja SS
2017: Jinja SS
2018: Jinja SS
2019: Olila HS
2020: Not Held
2021: Not Held
2022: Olila HS
2023: Olila HS