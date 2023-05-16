Olila desires more from historic three-peat

Olila High School coach Emmanuel Twijukye is hoping his side’s recent Girls’ Schools Cricket Week triumph will impact more young cricketers in Soroti region.

Twijukye managed to hold his emotions after Olila defeated neighbours Light SS Soroti by five wickets in the tournament final played at St Mary’s School Madera ground on Saturday.

“It’s kind of exuberating,” he said moments before captain Esther Illoku lifted the trophy on the bright afternoon.

“It (triumph) keeps on motivating other players to come around and train. It’s going to be an inspiration to other kids at school right now.”

Olila successfully won its third Girls Cricket Week title in a space of five and if the two-year lull of 2020 and 2021 due Covid-19 is omitted, then they sealed a three-peat.

This is the third school to achieve this landmark since 2000, with Jinja SS doing it twice under coach Habibu Mugalula in 2012-2014 and 2016-2018.

It is right to say Olila now holds the thunder. Senior six student Illoku pushed her side to limit Light SS to 54-9 before they chased the target with 46 balls to spare.

“I want to thank my team for winning. We had a good start by making them score 54 which was an easy target for us,” she said.

After Light SS elected to bat first, Olila’s bowling unit comprising Lorna Anyait (2/5), Malisa Ariokot (3/8), Immaculate Nandera (2/5) and Asumin Akurut (1/3) and Naume Amongin (1/6) produced a collective effort to frustrate the opponent.

In the end, only Patricia Apolot survived that wrath, sneaking to 17 off 36 balls but she lacked support.

Olila’s openers Anyait (12 off 16) and Jimia Muhammad (18 off 25) literally put the game to bed when they shared 32 runs for the first wicket inside 5.4 overs. Jimia emerged as tournament’s best batter but it was Masaka's double centurion Proscovia Alako who was voted MVP.

Despite losing the semifinal to Light SS by 26 runs on Friday, Masaka still lost the fight for third place by 21 runs after failing to chase down a target of 106 runs.

GIRLS SCHOOLS CRICKET WEEK

CUP FINAL RESULT

Light SSS 54/9 Olila HS 56/5

(Olila HS won by 5 wickets)

THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF

Jinja SSS 105/5 Masaka SSS 84/5

(Jinja SSS won by 21 runs)

SEMI-FINALS

Olila HS 158/2 Jinja SSS 62/10

(Olila High School won by 96 runs)

Light SS 79/6 Masaka SS 53/9

(Light SS won by 26 runs)

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

Victoria HS 39/10 Olila HS 42/1

(Olila HS won by 9 wickets)

Light SS 67/8 Kilembe SS 31/10

(Light SS won by 36 runs)

Jinja SSS 93/6 Iganga SS 37/8 [77]

(Jinja SS won by 50 runs via D/L)

Masaka SS 185/3 Ndejje SSS 39/5

(Masaka SS won by 146 runs)

TOURNAMENT HONOURS

Tournament MVP: Proscovia Alako (Masaka SSS)

Best Bowler: Patricia Timong (Light SSS)

Best Batter: Muhammad Jimia (Olila HS)

UCA GIRLS SCHOOLS CRICKET WEEK

CAST OF WINNERS

2001: Gayaza HS

2002: Gayaza HS

2003: City HS

2004: City HS

2005: Gayaza HS

2006: City HS

2007: Not Held

2008: Jinja SS

2009: Not Held

2010: Jinja SS

2011: Gayaza HS

2012: Jinja SS

2013: Jinja SS

2014: Jinja SS

2015: Kololo SS

2016: Jinja SS

2017: Jinja SS

2018: Jinja SS

2019: Olila HS

2020: Not Held

2021: Not Held

2022: Olila HS