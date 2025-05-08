Olila remain unscathed as Masaka SS, Masindi SS turn up the pressure

The heat has been turned up a notch higher in Gulu.

By press time, it was just three matchdays played but the tournament was full of everything. From the heavyweights like Olila High School bossing the tournament to the newcomers putting up spirited fightbacks and some close, nervy finishes, there is plenty to catch as Northern Region hosts its first-ever edition of the Sky View Girls’ Schools Cricket Week.

Olila High School continued to set the gold standard, winning both their games on the day to remain unbeaten in five outings. At St. Joseph’s College Layibi, Olila thrashed St. John’s SS by 110 runs—Joan Ilora (32) and Immaculate Nandera (29) starring with the bat before a ruthless bowling unit wrapped up the job for just 20 runs.

Later, they made light work of Gulu High School, chasing 39 with nine wickets to spare, thanks to a composed partnership between Josephine Icumar and Asumin Akurut.

Silent assassins

Masindi SS quietly staked their claim as dark horses, securing a second consecutive win by brushing aside Good Heart SS by 49 runs. Shalot Akugizibwe was exceptional with the ball, grabbing 3/6 in four overs, as Good Heart slumped to yet another defeat.

Debutants Mt. Rwenzori SS wrote their own script—after a shaky start in the morning against Jinja SS, they regrouped to beat St. James SS by 32 runs. Flavia Mbambu anchored the innings with 23, and the bowlers held their nerve in a disciplined team effort, earning them their maiden win in the tournament.

Masaka SS remained on the rails, cruising to a third straight win, this time over Iganga SS. Former Baby Victoria Pearls player Agnes Nakakande led the attack with 3/8, and Mary Nyesigire saw them home in a calm 18*. Earlier in the day, Masaka had also tamed Nyakasura School by 57 runs.

Clinical stuff

Sacred Heart SS, another strong contender, were clinical in a rain-affected win over Gayaza High School, powered by Beatrice Aiko’s fluent 37. A 61-run win via the DLS method kept them in second place in Group B with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Light SS edged a nervy low-scoring contest against Ndejje SS, winning by just two wickets, and Jinja SS bagged a comfortable 62-run win over Mt. Rwenzori earlier in the day, propelled by Mary Namiiro’s quickfire 38.

As it stands, Olila lead Group B with a perfect 20 points from five games, while Masaka and Jinja SS are locked at the top of Group A with 13 points apiece, setting up an exciting finish to the round-robin stages. The Northern breeze has brought with it fresh competition, new stories, and plenty of drama—proving this 21st edition is one for the books.

TALKING POINT

Three-time champions Olila’s title intent is loud and clear. The Soroti-based powerhouse have played five and won five. Led by the calm heads of Immaculate Nandera and Josephine Icumar, Olila are not just winning, they’re crushing opponents—bowling out sides for under 50 twice on the same day.

RESULTS - SKY VIEW GIRLS CRICKET WEEK

Olila HS 130/5 def. St. John’s SS 20 – by 110 runs

Jinja SS 126/6 def. Mt. Rwenzori SS 64 – by 62 runs

Masaka SS 108/7 def. Nyakasura School 51 – by 57 runs

Masindi SS 96/9 def. Good Heart SS 47 – by 49 runs

Sacred Heart 139/7 def. Gayaza HS 58/8 (DLS) – by 61 runs

Olila HS 43/1 def. Gulu HS 39 – by 9 wickets

Masaka SS 64/2 def. Iganga SS 63/8 – by 8 wickets

Light SS 46/8 def. Ndejje SS 44 – by 2 wickets