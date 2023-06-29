Olila season highs continue with new Sseko partnership

Olila Cricket Club Ladies Team are living in their own world both on and off the oval this season.

From a bad start when they lost their double-header to sister club – Soroti City on Matchday One, there has been a change in the omens for the Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA) franchise.

Smooth sailing

They have gone on a rampant unbeaten run in the league stretching to eight matches including a famous double over perennial winners Aziz Damani in-front of a fair crowd at Lugogo Oval on Martyrs Day –June 3.

Those victories flung the league door wide open and turned the campaign into a three-horse race. Off the oval, many people have been noticing the club’s solid performances with not only the club’s players getting calls to the national team – Victoria Pearls but with the other stakeholders chipping in to their cause.

The latest to join Olila is Sseko Uganda - a local fashion brand known for its high quality leather bags and textiles - who have donated branded travel bags to the women’s team for use on their subsequent travels for away fixtures in Jinja, Entebbe and Kampala. The offer is in recognition of the team’s outstanding performances in the national competitions and girls’ schools cricket competitions over the last nine years. “We are honored to be associated with Olila,” said Sseko Designs Chief Executive Officer Agnes Kitumba Nitunze.

Sign of appreciation

The branded travel bags are made from high-quality materials and feature the Olila Cricket Club Ladies Team logo, as well as the Sseko Designs logo. They are spacious enough to accommodate all the team's travel essentials, including cricket gear, clothing, and personal items.

“Their dedication to the sport and outstanding performances have been an inspiration to us all. We hope that these travel bags will make their travels more comfortable and convenient, give them an edge and that they will continue to excel in their future competitions.”

SCA chairman Felix Musana said; “Your generosity is greatly appreciated and will definitely go a long way in motivating our players to continue pushing themselves to be the best they can be.”

“These sports bags will be very useful to us as we travel for our matches and tournaments. We appreciate the recognition of our efforts and we promise to continue representing our club and country with pride,” concluded club captain Esther Iloku.

NATIONAL WOMEN’S T20 LEAGUE

Olila Results Thus Far

June 17

Tornado Bees 44/10 Olila 45/1

Olila won by 9 wickets

Tornado Bees 64/7 Olila 65/3

Olila won by 7 wickets

June 10

Olila 102/7 Jinja SS 45/4

Olila won by 57 runs

Olila 144/2 Jinja SS 68/6

Olila won by 76 runs

June 3

Aziz Damani 108/7 Olila CC 108/6

Olila CC won Super Over

Aziz Damani 35/1 Olila 36/3

Olila won by 7 wickets

May 20

Olila 105/7 Wanderers 77/9

Olila won by 28 runs

Wanderers 61/6 Olila 64/4

Olila won by 6 wickets

April 8

Soroti City 85/9 Olila 81/10

Soroti City won by 4 runs

Olila 81/8 Soroti City 84/3

Soroti City won by 7 wickets

TABLE STANDINGS

Team M W L N/R Pts NRR

1. Soroti City CC 10 9 1 0 18 1.1908

2. Aziz Damani CC 12 8 3 1 17 1.4029

3. Olila CC 10 8 2 0 16 1.5586

4. Wanderers CC 10 3 6 1 7 -0.4936

5. Jinja SS 12 3 9 0 6 -0.9426

6. Pioneer CC 8 3 5 0 6 -1.5093