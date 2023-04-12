Oruyongoyongo reign at Batball Open West Edition

None of Oruyongoyongo’s players picked up an individual accolade as the curtains came down on what has been a captivating Batball Open for the five editions across the country since last year

Oruyongoyongo, however, managed to claim the overall honours at the West Edition, played over two days at the Serenity Oval in Kamengo, after overwhelming Kanyonza (White-browed robin-chat) by 27 runs in the one-sided final over the Easter Holiday.

Teamwork was the name of the game for the team named after a bird – Grey Heron. They won an all-important playoff duel on the morning of Day Two – beating Enyawawa (Ibis) by 10 runs to book their place in the final.

Favourites Entuuha (Crested Crane) finished at the bottom of the log after they lost the third-place playoff to Enyawawa by 22 runs. Next on schedule for the U-19 boys is the Batball X Edition in June.

Success story

“This has been a successful event and we have identified some things that you can work on with your coaches back at school in preparation for June. The best 16 players selected per region will play in that event,” said Batball Uganda Chief Operations Officer Martin Ondeko.

Oruyongoyongo now join an elite list of regional champions including; Ejibat (East), Buutu (Nile), Agak (North) and Akasumagizi (Central) for this inaugural edition.

Players from Ntare School, Masaka SS and two schools from Kilembe Mines region formed the four teams who played under the theme of promoting of better personal hygiene.

WEST REGION TEAM NAMES

Entuuha (Crested Crane)

Enyawawa (Ibis)

Kanyonza (White-browed Robin-chat)

Oruyongoyongo (Grey Heron)

INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS

Most Valuable Player

Abdulhakim Lugasa (517 points) Enyawawa

Best Batsman

Ignitiaus Tumusiime (71 runs at 35.5 per innings) Entuuha

Best Bowler

Rayan Tendo (10 for 38 in 10 wickets) Kanyonza

Best Wicketkeeper

Blair Nyesigamukama (3 dismissals) Kanyonza

Best Fielder