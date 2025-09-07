Pain in Windhoek as Uganda finish fourth at Qualifiers

From a semifinal slump to Zimbabwe to a bronze medal playoff heartbreak against Tanzania, Uganda’s Victoria Pearls never recovered their spark at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier (Finals) in Windhoek.

After being dismantled by Zimbabwe (5 wickets) in the semifinal on Thursday, Uganda hoped to finish on a high against regional rivals Tanzania. Instead, a familiar story of batting frailty unfolded as Uganda fell six runs short of a modest 110-run chase, crumbling to 103 all out in 19.4 overs at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Mixed fortunes

The bowlers had done their part. Consylate Aweko (2/14), Immaculate Nakisuuyi (1/13) and Slow Left Arm Orthodox Sarah Akiteng (0/13 in 3) kept things tight, while debutant Kevin Amuge (1/26) chipped in as Tanzania managed 109/5. But Uganda’s batting failed to complement the tidy bowling.

Skipper Janet Mbabazi (9 off 11) fell early, but Esther Iloku’s composed 45 off 45 and Rita Musamali’s fluent 18 off 15 gave the Pearls hope at 86 for 4 in the 16th over. The equation was a gettable 24 runs off 28 balls, yet the middle order folded meekly. The last six wickets tumbled for just 17 runs, undone by Tanzania’s Nasra Saidi Nasoro (3/20) and her partners; pacer Agnes Qwele (2/21) and spinner Mwanavua Hamisi Ushanga (2/20).

“It is a disappointing end for us,” admitted coach Deus Muhumuza. “After the bowlers’ hard work, the batters didn’t come to the party. The mentality and intent weren’t there. They feared to express themselves. Now the girls know we are still a work in progress and there’s more to be done.”

Hard work talk

Mbabazi echoed her coach’s sentiments, saying the defeat cut deep.

“The bowlers today did their job. But as a unit, we didn’t do well with the bat. We lacked partnerships and the middle order didn’t step up. We leave as a hurt lot, but there is more cricket coming. It sends us a message that we have to work extra hard as a team and individually. We are confident we will rise from this.”

Uganda’s campaign ended with two group wins (against Rwanda and Kenya) and three losses (twice to Tanzania and once to Zimbabwe).

In contrast, Zimbabwe surged to the title, dismissing Namibia for 115 and chasing it in 16.3 overs thanks to 19-year-old sensation Kelis Ndhlovu’s 70 off 52. Both Zimbabwe and Namibia sealed the African tickets to the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Nepal.

For Uganda, the focus shifts to rebuilding, with Canada Women touring Kampala next month and the Emerging League in Thailand in November offering a chance at redemption.

ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

Results – Final in Windhoek

Namibia 115/7 Zimbabwe 116/1

Zimbabwe by 9 wickets

3rd Place Playoff – Windhoek

Tanzania 109/5 Uganda 103/10

Tanzania won by 6 runs

Numbers

4th: Place finish for Uganda

6: Runs short in bronze playoff

17: Runs scored by Uganda’s last six batters

45: Iloku’s top score for Uganda

70: Zimbabwe’s Kelis Ndhlovu in the final

2: African slots secured by Zimbabwe & Namibia