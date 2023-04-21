Pearls eye Victoria Series’ Cup final

Two sides Tanzania and hosts Uganda remained the only unbeaten teams after seeing off opponents Kenya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the halfway stage of the Victoria Series Women’s Twenty20 Cup at Lugogo Oval on Thursday.

Neighbours Tanzania began by humbling UAE with a seven-wicket victory and the coaching duo Kevin Giringi and Riziki Kiseto smiled at another stellar batting display as they saw off a wobbly Kenya by 101 runs in the morning.

The Victoria Pearls of Uganda later rallied from a shaky fielding to stop UAE at 98-7 before chasing the target for the loss of four wickets to cap their second straight victory.

The stage is now finely poised for a top-of-table clash when the two unscathed sides Uganda and Tanzania face off in Day Three action on Friday at Lugogo with the victor set to seal place in Sunday’s final.

Unlike Tanzania, Uganda is giving it’s all in the field before they relied on wicket-keeper opening batter Kevin Awino’s knock off 25 runs off 33 balls to get over the line with 18 balls to spare.

“The win gives us positive minds. We just decided to do it as a team,” said Awino who produced a better batting performance from her display against Rwanda on Tuesday.

“I just decided to be patient on the wicket. It is a plus for me and I look forward to doing more in the next games,” she noted.

The Pearls limited an opponent to fewer than 100 runs again when they stopped UAE thanks pivotal chip-in moments from skipper Consy Aweko (2/15), Janet Mbabazi (1/13), Irene Alumo (1/17) and Evelyn Anyipo (1/18).

UAE was short of ideas beyond Esha Rohit Oza (24 off 23), Kavisha Kumari (38 off 48) and captain Chaya Mughal (12 off 20) but Tanzania’s cast are heavy laden with runs, whether setting or chasing targets.

“We feel good because we have prepared very well and this is our result and we thank God for this win,” stated Tanzania’s assistant captain Shufaa Hamza Mohamedi.

In the tie against UAE on Wednesday, Tanzania chased down a target of 139 runs and against Kenya in a contest reduced to 17 overs, they set 146-4 with skipper Fatuma Kibasu (37 off 33) and Saum Mtae (35 off 20) sharing an opening stand of 66 runs.

There were further significant additions from Hudaa Mrisho (24-run-a-ball) and player of match winner Perice Zakayo (34* off 18).

“When we are on the pitch, we just follow the ball and strategy of the coaches. Every game for us is a final so we must it (Uganda) seriously,” Mohamedi added.

It implies Uganda’s captain Consy Aweko and company won’t have room to give away extra runs. “Tanzania is a stronger team, we’ll go stronger tomorrow (Friday). We are not taking it for granted,” Awino added.

UAE will hope to recover when they face Rwanda in the afternoon, with the final in sight.

VICTORIA SERIES 2023

RESULTS

Tanzania 146/4 Kenya 45/10

Tanzania won by 101 runs

UAE 98/7 Uganda 99/4

Uganda won by 6 wickets

Friday - at Lugogo

9.30am: Uganda vs. Tanzania

1.50pm: Rwanda vs. UAE

Saturday

9.30am: Uganda vs. Kenya

1.50pm: Rwanda vs. Tanzania

Sunday