For Aziz Damani Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Siva Koti Reddy Challa, every is match is played like a Cup final. The preparation and attention given to game day builds is meticulous to say the least.

But there was a special tinge of a rookie-like feeling ahead of his big debut all-over the Aziz Damani dug out as the club played the visiting Bermudans at the lakeside oval in Entebbe on Sunday.

Even when Damani was in control of the proceedings, Koti was pacing around the boundary, dressing room area and doing quick chit-chats with anyone who cared to listen about why the players must take the game serious and not give the visitors any advantage.

It was easy to think, there were some scouts among the spectators.

Maybe the Bermuda management could link up one or two Uganda players in future. But one thing remained certain, winning is Koti’s way. There is no two ways about it.

Total dominance

After Aziz Damani captain of the day Roger Mukasa won the toss and elected to bat first, he contributed 30 runs as his team set 226 all out, thanks to Alpesh Ramjani’s 61 and Arnold Otwani’s 40 with Zeko Burgess snaring 5 wickets for 35 runs. The chase was on course for the visitors but once their captain Kamau Leverock was dismissed for 42 runs, no one else score more than 30 runs with Falak Sher (4/21), Junaid Khan (3/38) and Man of Match Ramjani (2/3) sharing the wickets to bundle out Bermuda for 109 runs for a 117-run victory.

“The result doesn’t mean a lot for us today,” said Koti as he exchanged jersey souvenirs and mementos with Bermuda coach Cal Waldron.

“The day gives a special feeling. It’s kind of historic because this is the first time we are playing an international team. It felt wholly different. And I have never seen a team that is as social as your and plays with so much etiquette and respect. Maybe we can host and share a dinner meal with you before you fly back to Bermuda. It is one way we can grow this partnership.”

Continental dream

Soon after winning the Division II National Cricket League in 2016, Aziz Damani took to Nakuru and triumphed over a combined Ali’s Cricket Academy and Rift Valley Sports Club (RVSC) side 3-1 at Greensteds International School as they prepared for life in the topflight.

RESULTS – WARM UPS

SUNDAY IN ENTEBBE

Aziz Damani 226/10 Bermuda XI 109/10

Aziz Damani won by 117 runs

Yesterday in Entebbe

Jersey 146/10 Uganda A 148/6

Uganda A won by 4 wickets