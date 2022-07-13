PNG peg back Uganda

Uganda stand-in captain Kenneth Waiswa didn’t win the toss for the second successive game and was this time asked to bat first. Waiswa, a top order batsman, didn’t even come out to bat as the Cricket Cranes seemed to have exorcised the previous day’s demons to set a defendable 160 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

And with everyone who had watched Uganda’s superb bowling display against Hong Kong, who they bundled out for 87 on Monday, already predicting a comfortable victory for the East Africans, tables were turned by the men from East Asia Pacific with some stunning style.

A chanceless 93 not out from captain Assad Vala left Uganda hit for dead as Papua New Guinea cruised to an eight-wicket victory with 20 balls remaining to send his dugout into a frenzy.

Vala and Sese Bau (41* runs off 37 balls) took to the crease with their side in a difficult position, as both Lega Siaka (18) and Charles Amini (0) fell to classy veteran off-spinner Frank Nsubuga (2/16) in the fourth over.

Unbeaten stand

But the pair quickly settled and put on a century stand of 132 runs off just 76 balls, their captain Vala hitting seven fours and six sixes during his brutal 47-ball knock.

“The difference was the runs we scored in the powerplay and the first 10 overs. We were 25 to 30 runs short,” said coach Laurence Mahatlane. “We got just 55 in the first 10 overs. But for us to score 105 in the last 10, our batsmen showed great character. We are defiant and look to give our all in the last group game against Netherlands.”

In-form left-hander batsman Simon Ssesazi had earlier stroked his career best in Twenty20 Internationals with stylish knock of 78 runs off just 48 deliveries with support from all-rounder Riazat Ali Shah (48), who was unlucky not to reach his half ton.

Papua New Guinea and Uganda are now level with two points apiece and tomorrow morning’s clashes against Hong Kong and Netherlands will be virtual finals for them.