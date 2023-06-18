Poor finish dents Victoria Pearls’ Kigali cruise

It wasn’t a fitting ending. And at some stage, there were no slip ups expected. The senior national women’s cricket team had spent a week flying and were heads shoulders above everyone else at the ninth Kwibuka Twenty20 Women’s Peace Cup in Kigali, Rwanda.

But a run of seven wins in a row came down like a pack of cards with a final round-robin three-wicket defeat suffered at the hands of Nigeria on Friday.

Little did the Victoria Pearls read into it though. Uganda never got its momentum back and consequently missed winning its fourth T20 international Series with a shocking six-wicket loss to the hosts Rwanda in the cup final at the Gahanga International Stadium on Saturday.

“We didn’t put up a good score that we could defend,” admitted assistant captain Janet Mbabazi after a sorry afternoon.

Upon losing the toss, the Pearls had set 65 runs all out in the allotted overs with only Mbabazi (13 off 20) and Stephannie Nampiina (19 off 33) reaching double digits.

The feeble batting had allowed Rwanda’s Henriette Ishimwe to pick stellar figures of 4/6 in her spell of four overs while Immaculee Muhawenimana got 2/12.

Not even a fight from the pace bowlers like Evelyn Anyipo (0/20) and Malisa Ariokot (0/10) who each had a maiden could rescue Uganda.

Phiona Kulume got 2/11 while Rita Musamali got 1/10 however Rwanda’s Gisele Ishimwe (13 off 17), Merveille Uwase (17 off 41), Alice Ikuzwe (12 off 21) and Henriette (10* off 11) had been more resolute.

“The wicket was a bit difficult to play on,” admitted Mbabazi. However, Uganda picked seven wins in the nine matches played in Kigali and surely will anticipate to have scored vital points in the T20 International charts.

“Overall, this tournament has been really good for us. It's good preparation for the tournaments to come, especially the one in December. We have been able to face good bowlers from Rwanda, Botswana and even Kenya, they have improved and changed and given us a challenge,” she added.

Uganda’s Anyipo and skipper Consy Aweko finished as second-best bowler with 11 wickets each. Nampiina was the third best batter with 159 runs from eight innings.

2023 KWIBUKA WOMEN’S T20 CUP

FINAL RESULT

Uganda 65/10 Rwanda 66/4

(Rwanda won by 6 wickets)

ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

Uganda 72/10 Nigeria 76/7

(Nigeria won by 3 wickets)

Rwanda 31/10 Uganda 32/0

(Uganda won by 10 wickets)

Uganda 116/6 Kenya 79/5

(Uganda won by 37 runs)

Botswana 81/8 Uganda 84/4

(Uganda won by 6 wickets)

Uganda 85/10 Kenya 72/10

(Uganda won by 13 runs)

Nigeria 100/5 Uganda 101/5

(Uganda won by 5 wickets)

Rwanda 80/8 Uganda 83/3

(Uganda won by 7 wickets)

Uganda 89/6 Botswana 60/9

(Uganda won by 29 runs)

TEAM UGANDA STATS - KWIBUKA T20

MOST RUNS

Stephannie Nampiina 146 runs in 8 innings

Janet Mbabazi 127 runs in 9 inns

Immaculate Nakisuyi 99 runs in 7 inns

MOST WICKETS

Evelyn Anyipo 11 wickets (92 runs)

Consy Aweko 11 wickets (104 runs)

Stephannie Nampiina 9 wickets (133 runs)

MOST CATCHES

Stephannie Nampiina 7 catches

Lorna Anyait 7 catches

Rita Musamali 4 catches

VICTORIA PEARLS IN 2023

Kwibuka T20 Peace Cup: Uganda finished second (7-2)

Victoria Series: Uganda won the Series 3-0

Capricorn T20 Series: Uganda won 4-3

VICTORIA PEARLS IN 2022

Kenya Quadrangular Series: Uganda won 6-1

Kwibuka T20 Peace Cup: Uganda finished third (5-2)

Tour of Nepal: Uganda won 3-2