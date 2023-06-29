Rotary meets cricket as K’la South end year

A chance to mix and mingle with the successful national men’s cricket team – Cricket Cranes and the women’s team – Victoria Pearls wasn’t going to be one that the Rotarians were going to let up.

When the Rotary Club of Kampala South sent out a banner indicating that they would wrap up the ‘Imagine Rotary’ year with a cricket fellowship at Lugogo Oval on June 26, several other members from different rotary clubs, guests and rotaractors marked the date.

Such was the day filled with fun, learning the game of cricket and social networking as the people from different walks of life mixed and mingled freely in an environment where the playing ground was level.

Learning day

The cricketers got to hear from rotary elders like Paul Muwanga ‘Kojja’ about the history of the game in the golden era when King’s College Budo and Busoga College Mwiri gallantly battled for the Schools Cricket crown up to the earlier days of club cricket in Uganda.

Outgoing president Paul Muhame talked about the importance and power that the game of cricket has to resolve conflicts when he highlighted a moment back in the day when warring parties in India and Pakistan put down fighting tools to watch a game of cricket between their two nations.

The warm-up sessions, hit-and-run games, match simulations, catching practice and even some hard-ball experience left the zealous Rotarians yearning for more with bad light unfortunately halting proceedings.

Stylish end

National captain Brian Masaba, veteran ace Frank Nsubuga, former captain Deus Muhumza, opening batsman Simon Ssesazi and opening bowler Bilal Hassun spearheaded the different groups that ensured every guest got a memorable day at the oval.

With Muhame’s era done and dusted in style, Kampala South will have their installation of a new president in Rita Tinka and inauguration of a new board on Monday, July 3 at Hotel Africana. Tinka is also a Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) Board Member and a patron of a women’s club - Pioneer Cricket Club.

KAMPALA SOUTH CLUB