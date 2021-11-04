Shamika star shines at Africa meet

Big Leap. Shamika has made a smooth transition from the junior to senior level for Team Uganda. PHOTO / ELVIS SENONO
 

JtRavpz3_400x400

By  Elvis Senono

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Going by her performance at the All Africa Senior Mixed Badminton Championship that concluded at the Lugogo Indoor stadium, the switch is likely to be a smooth one.

Fadilah Shamika is making the transition from the junior to the senior category of her budding badminton career.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.