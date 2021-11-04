Shamika star shines at Africa meet

Fadilah Shamika is making the transition from the junior to the senior category of her budding badminton career.

Going by her performance at the All Africa Senior Mixed Badminton Championship that concluded at the Lugogo Indoor stadium, the switch is likely to be a smooth one.

This is after she emerged as the best Ugandan performer at the All African Individual Championships after winning bronze in the women’s singles and women’s doubles.

Invaluable exposure

“I am satisfied with what I did at this tournament. I have been playing in the junior but have now moved to the seniors. The tournament has been a good experience for me and I want to work harder so that I can get the points I need to reach the commonwealth games,” Shamika said after the week-long event.

She lost her semifinal match against South Africa’s Johanita Scholtz, 2-0 (21-14, 21-10) who went on to win gold.



“She is a very experienced player. She also won the previous African title. I made a lot of unforced errors, which also gave her the confidence,” Shamika noted.

She also reached the semis of the double’s event alongside Tracy Naluwooza putting up more resistance against the South Africans (Amy Ackerman/Johanita Scholtz) before losing the deciding set 21-11 and losing 2-1.

Team effort

The other two bronze medals came from set of Husina Kobugabe/Gladys Mbabazi and Kenneth Mwambu/Israel Wanagalya who also lost their matches in straight sets against Algeria’s Mounib Celia/Violette Mammeri and Egypt’s Abdelrahman Abdelhakim/Ahmed Salah; 21-19, 21-17 and 18-21, 21-10, 21-10 respectively.

Egypt meanwhile won one gold, four silver and one bronze medal to emerge overall winners.

Uganda’s top seed Brian Kasirye was beaten in the quarter finals of the men’s singles going down 21-13 and 21-13 to finalist Ahmed Salah .

The tournament that started with team events also saw Uganda win bronze after losing to eventual champions Egypt 3-0 in the semifinals.

BRONZE WINNERS